Syracuse, NY

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades

There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse bakery steps up for lesbian wedding; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 11)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 59. After record heat, CNY gets relief. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME DELI BECOMES TEX-MEX EATERY: For 45 years, Central New Yorkers traveled to what looked like an old-fashioned general store in the heart of East Syracuse for oversized sandwiches and subs. Now, we can stop in for savory birria tacos, sizzling fajitas or a 10-inch smothered chimichanga, all with a side of rice and beans. And that’s after you force yourself to stop munching homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Tulum Mexican Restaurant just moved into the building that housed Village Deli since 1977. Here’s what to expect. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
starvedrock.media

Licenses and terminals for discussion Thursday in Utica

If you're curious about the Utica roundabout, you can learn more at the Village Board meeting Thursday night. Village Engineer Kevin Heitz will also talk about the motor – fuel tax road project and the continuing drainage projects. The Village Board may possibly amend its Video Gaming Ordinance. If...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

FOCUS Greater Syracuse announces 2022 Wisdom Keepers

The Board of Directors of FOCUS Greater Syracuse is proud to formally announce the 2022 honorees for the Wisdom Keeper celebration. FOCUS Greater Syracuse will honor Calvin L. Corriders, regional president for the Syracuse market for Pathfinder Bank; and Pamela M. Brunet, executive director of Leadership Greater Syracuse as the 2022 Wisdom Keepers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Who is Syracuse recruiting in 2023 class and how many scholarships are available? (Mike’s Mailbox)

Syracuse, N.Y. – If there’s one topic that gets discussed the most in Mike’s Mailbox, it’s got to be recruiting. Fans always have questions about individual recruits, but it’s the larger picture questions that I like the best. We’ve got a look at both the up-close and the broader view of recruiting in just one question in this week’s Mailbox, plus a whole lot more.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

