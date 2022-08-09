ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Posts Series of Pics for Hoda Kotb Birthday Amid Reported ‘Feud’

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZhvw_0hAUEL3l00

TODAY Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are nothing short of legends of television. Not only are they immensely talented individually but together, the women made history, becoming the first female anchor duo to lead the iconic morning show.

For years, it was obvious to anyone who watched that the two TODAY Show hosts weren’t just co-anchors but close friends as well. Recently, however, fans have noticed an unexpected turn in the relationship. Though neither host has spoken about it publicly and they remain cordial on screen, fans grew concerned by what seemed to be a growing tension between the two.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that the pair were on screen together less and less. And when they did share the camera, the genuine chemistry they once shared seemed to be replaced by an unexplained awkwardness. For months, fans have speculated that the shift in attitude was the product of an unspoken feud between the anchors.

Now, however, Savannah Guthrie is quietly fighting back against these claims, posting a touching tribute to Hoda Kotb in celebration of her 58th birthday. “She is our sunshine,” the TODAY Show host wrote alongside a series of adorable pictures of herself and Hoda. “Happy birthday, Hoda Kotb!!!”

As of writing, Hoda Kotb hasn’t responded to the post. However, she did post a picture of herself spending quality time with her family, to which her fellow TODAY Show host Jenna Bush Hager responded, “You’re the most loved.”

Anonymous Source Claims the ‘TODAY Show’ Hosts ‘Can’t Stand Each Other’

It’s absolutely possible that Savannah Guthrie’s heartwarming birthday message to her TODAY Show co-anchor was genuine. That said, it could also be an attempt to keep up appearances, especially if the anonymous source from the show is to be believed.

In a statement given to The Sun, the source explained the ongoing feud. “Savannah is the boss,” they said. “After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power. And she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were not up to par for the network.”

“Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot,” they continued. Allegedly, Savannah Guthrie “thinks of herself as a real news person” while Hoda Kotb is “the lightweight that drank wine with Kathy Lee Gifford.”

According to the source, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie are actually close. Meanwhile, the friendship between Savannah and Hoda is a facade. “Jenna and Savannah are the best of friends,” they said. “And they ice Hoda out. Jenna landed the best job on TV with zero experience.”

“No one works people better than Jenna,” the source explained. “She’s a master at playing the game.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Today Show#Feud
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Photo of Newest Grandchild Maple

Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Check Out Frank Fritz’s Iowa Farmhouse

Even after his exit from American Pickers, Frank Fritz is still adored by fans of the show. His work ethic and eye for antiques along with his sense of humor endeared him to longtime viewers. Unfortunately, he was fired from the show and a very public feud with his former co-host Mike Wolfe followed. But things turned far more grim for his fans when he suffered a stroke and became hospitalized last month.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit

For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner: Major Update Released

On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to court in Russia for the third hearing of her ongoing trial related to illegal drug charges. Griner has been locked up in Moscow since Russian authorities detained her at Sheremetyevo airport after finding vape cartridges in her luggage that contained a small amount of hashish oil. The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody since February 17th and is still facing upwards of 10 years in prison.
NBA
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations

Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

536K+
Followers
57K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy