‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Posts Series of Pics for Hoda Kotb Birthday Amid Reported ‘Feud’

TODAY Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are nothing short of legends of television. Not only are they immensely talented individually but together, the women made history, becoming the first female anchor duo to lead the iconic morning show.

For years, it was obvious to anyone who watched that the two TODAY Show hosts weren’t just co-anchors but close friends as well. Recently, however, fans have noticed an unexpected turn in the relationship. Though neither host has spoken about it publicly and they remain cordial on screen, fans grew concerned by what seemed to be a growing tension between the two.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that the pair were on screen together less and less. And when they did share the camera, the genuine chemistry they once shared seemed to be replaced by an unexplained awkwardness. For months, fans have speculated that the shift in attitude was the product of an unspoken feud between the anchors.

Now, however, Savannah Guthrie is quietly fighting back against these claims, posting a touching tribute to Hoda Kotb in celebration of her 58th birthday. “She is our sunshine,” the TODAY Show host wrote alongside a series of adorable pictures of herself and Hoda. “Happy birthday, Hoda Kotb!!!”

As of writing, Hoda Kotb hasn’t responded to the post. However, she did post a picture of herself spending quality time with her family, to which her fellow TODAY Show host Jenna Bush Hager responded, “You’re the most loved.”

Anonymous Source Claims the ‘TODAY Show’ Hosts ‘Can’t Stand Each Other’

It’s absolutely possible that Savannah Guthrie’s heartwarming birthday message to her TODAY Show co-anchor was genuine. That said, it could also be an attempt to keep up appearances, especially if the anonymous source from the show is to be believed.

In a statement given to The Sun, the source explained the ongoing feud. “Savannah is the boss,” they said. “After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power. And she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were not up to par for the network.”

“Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot,” they continued. Allegedly, Savannah Guthrie “thinks of herself as a real news person” while Hoda Kotb is “the lightweight that drank wine with Kathy Lee Gifford.”

According to the source, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie are actually close. Meanwhile, the friendship between Savannah and Hoda is a facade. “Jenna and Savannah are the best of friends,” they said. “And they ice Hoda out. Jenna landed the best job on TV with zero experience.”

“No one works people better than Jenna,” the source explained. “She’s a master at playing the game.”