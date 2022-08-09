Read full article on original website
Related
WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Renee Schultz
Renee Schultz has been a staple at Campbell County high school as she coached volleyball basketball, track, and tennis. The Camel tennis program has grown by leaps and bounds under her tutelage with a dua. record in boys and girls play of 228-14. As an assistant in volleyball, her teams went 149-43, and throughout her career, she was part of a dozen state championships.
WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Bobby St. John
Bobby St. John had a great run of success as Big Horn's football coach over the course of 7 seasons. The Rams won a couple of 2A state championships, going 11-0 in 2003 and 10-1 in 2004. St, John led Big Horn to the playoffs in all 7 seasons at the helm and finished 2nd twice during his tenure. He was also a head coach for the Shrine Bowl in 2005 and was an assistant in 2003 and 2004.
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
569
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0