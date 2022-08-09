Bobby St. John had a great run of success as Big Horn's football coach over the course of 7 seasons. The Rams won a couple of 2A state championships, going 11-0 in 2003 and 10-1 in 2004. St, John led Big Horn to the playoffs in all 7 seasons at the helm and finished 2nd twice during his tenure. He was also a head coach for the Shrine Bowl in 2005 and was an assistant in 2003 and 2004.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO