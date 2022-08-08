Read full article on original website
Related
Homebuyer Shocked After Purchasing Home and Receiving Entire Neighborhood
The mistake was allegedly caused by accidentally copy and pasting the title for an entire neighborhood development rather than the single home.
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, a state official said Friday.Cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered by the pipeline's operator on July 27, said Joe Hunter, Emergency Response Coordinator with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The fuel spilled on private ranchland near the small community of Sussex in eastern Wyoming, he said.Contaminated soil was being excavated and placed into a temporary staging area, and it will...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0