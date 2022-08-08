ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nisqually River#Yakima River#Wenatchee River#Summer Heat#Green River
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Big Country News

Washington Will Elect First non-Republican as Secretary of State Since 1960

OLYMPIA — Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960. Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate, has edged out multiple Republican candidates in their crowded Aug. 2 primary election and will advance to the November general election with appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who finished first in the primary.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy