Beaumont, TX

Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
KPLC TV

Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022. The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food as well as gently used and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps

Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Chase Runs Out Of Tread

A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Applicant withdraws game room application

An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Accident On Texas Ave. In BC

Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Saturday health fair to include $30 doctor visits for uninsured

Gulf Coast Health Center on Saturday will host its 8th annual Community Health Fair, offering a multitude of free services to the residents of Southeast Texas. “Gulf Coast Health Centers is 33 years old and we’re dedicated to promoting a healthier community by providing quality and affordable healthcare,” said Marsha Thigpen, M.D.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
PORT NECHES, TX

