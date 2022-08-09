Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Abbott announces additional state resources as wildfires, dry conditions prompt burn bans
TEXAS — Governor Abbott said today that more state resources will be committed to assist local fire departments in battling wildfires across Texas. The Governor is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources in collaboration with the Texas A&M Forest Service. Two additional Texas...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
kjas.com
Clark & Misty Winslow take ownership of feed stores in Jasper and Woodville
Both Farmers Feed & Supply in Jasper and Tyco General Feed & Ranch Supply in Woodville are under new ownership. Husband and wife Clark & Misty Winslow have purchased both businesses and have immediately gone to work in revamping them in an effort to draw customers in. According to Clark,...
Beaumont, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Deweyville High School football team will have a game with Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Deweyville High SchoolMonsignor Kelly Catholic High School.
KPLC TV
Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022. The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food as well as gently used and...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps
Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur Independent School District students head back to classroom
The 2022-2023 school year began on Wednesday for students in Port Arthur Independent School District. Over at Travis Elementary School approximately 600 students entered the doors and headed either to the cafeteria or the gym. Principal Israel Taylor and staff were outside the directing traffic and greeting parents and students...
KFDM-TV
Kenneth Williams sends statement to KFDM about appointment as Beaumont city manager
BEAUMONT — Statement from Kenneth Williams regarding selection as City Manager of Beaumont, Texas. “Becoming City Manager of Beaumont is a dream come true and one I certainly treasure. The City of Beaumont is the right fit for my skills, experience, and education in partnering with City Staff to achieve the goals of the City.
kogt.com
Chase Runs Out Of Tread
A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
MySanAntonio
Applicant withdraws game room application
An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
Why some Beaumont city council members were hesitant to appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a few hours and a little back and forth between city council members, Beaumont has a new city manager. Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no."
kogt.com
Accident On Texas Ave. In BC
Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
Port Arthur News
Saturday health fair to include $30 doctor visits for uninsured
Gulf Coast Health Center on Saturday will host its 8th annual Community Health Fair, offering a multitude of free services to the residents of Southeast Texas. “Gulf Coast Health Centers is 33 years old and we’re dedicated to promoting a healthier community by providing quality and affordable healthcare,” said Marsha Thigpen, M.D.
KFDM-TV
BISD notes academic advancements as the start of the school year approaches
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday, students in the Beaumont Independent School District will become some of the first in Southeast Texas to return to school. The start of classes this year is filled with momentum as the district marks some academic advancements. Accountability ratings are up for many of the...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
KFDM-TV
RIP: Remembering Ofc. Sheena Yarbrough-Powell (Nov. 22, 1996-August 9, 2020)
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department - Today, The Beaumont Police Department remembers Officer Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell who was killed in the line of duty on August 9, 2020. Officer Yarbrough-Powell was killed when her patrol car was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Cardinal Drive near Highway...
What proactive measures Silsbee ISD officials are taking to ensure a safe 2022-23 school year
SILSBEE, Texas — Many Southeast Texas students are getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-23 year, and district officials are doing final security check-ups. After the mass Uvalde school shooting, many school districts are reevaluating their safety procedures. The deadly shooting claimed the lives of 21 people, 19 students and two teachers.
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
