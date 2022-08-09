ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition

Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
NEWARK, NJ
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York State Scores Two Slots On The ‘2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities’

Are we friendly to our pets here in New York State? According to one list, two cities are part of the most friendly pet cities. Let's be honest, to many of us, pets are family. Some people even call their pet their kid. In 2021, pet ownership cost Americans $123.6 billion, according to the American Pet Products Association. Many people have special beds for their pets, or honestly, they just let them jump up on the furniture and sleep wherever. Where we live in Upstate New York, a lot of restaurants are very pet friendly, and even have pet options on their menus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grassi moves NYC headquarters to Midtown

Grassi, recognized as one of New York City’s largest accounting firms, has moved its midtown headquarters to 750 Third AvenueYork City’s largest accounting firms, has moved its midtown headquarters to 750, taking the entire 28th floor. The location boasts close proximity to Grand Central Terminal and other major transportation hubs, making the office more easily accessible to the firm’s employees, clients and business partners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
'Stay in Jersey'

New Jersey continues to push back against the forthcoming Manhattan congestion pricing tolls. Some New Jersey lawmakers are proposing legislation that would incentives to businesses that reduce the commute time for employees from New Jersey.
MANHATTAN, NY
When To Hire a Slip and Fall Attorney

The numbers of slip and fall cases keep increasing despite the best measures and precautions by both the workers and the employers. Well, the reason is that many injuries and accidents can take place even when neither of the parties is at fault; they may occur due to the natural surroundings and reflex body language/ posture. However, it does not mean the injured should not report these instances. It is imperative to bring such accidents under the notice of the managers, supervisors, or other relevant persons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20M for violating labor laws

NEW YORK (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. According to investigators, Chipotle’s violations of the city’s Fair Workweek law included failing to post work schedules...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

