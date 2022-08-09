ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

$10K in oil field tubing stolen from Kansas lease

By Ryan Newton
 2 days ago

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft.

On August 4, approximately 100 joints of 2 and 3/8 tubing were stolen from a lease near Hitschman in rural Barton County. The loss is estimated to be approximately $10,000.

If you have information about this person or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

