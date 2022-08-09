ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

NY man accused of beating 1-year-old child

BALLSTON, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William R. Burden of Ballston, not only hit the child, but also strangled them. Burden knew the child personally, according to reports. The...
VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

(STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Concord nonprofit still collecting supplies for Kentucky flooding victims

CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — With 13 Kentucky counties declared federal disaster areas following the flooding from July 30, a central Virginia nonprofit says the need for help is critical. “With slow receding waters, high rivers, and mudslides throughout the mountainous region, recovery and reconstruction efforts will take months and...
Three $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given $20,000 to be put towards their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13...
Pinpoint Weather: Hot with p.m. storms Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday will be a rinse-and-repeat of Monday. The heat and humidity will continue to impact Southwest and Central Virginia with spotty storms developing during the afternoon and evening. A bit of morning fog is possible early Tuesday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly to partly sunny...
Pinpoint Weather: More storms, flooding risk Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door and stay weather aware! Scattered showers and storms are likely this Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday will start fairly dry with morning temperatures in the middle 60s and lower 70s. By the afternoon, highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will approach Southwest and Central Virginia, bringing scattered to numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.
