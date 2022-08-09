Read full article on original website
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
Hometown Farmer - Riessen family becomes first in Ida Co. to win Wergin award
IDA CO., Iowa — Sometimes when you work hard to do the right thing and promote your business, you get awarded. For this edition of "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer," Siouxland News at Sunrise's Jacob Heller visited with Jolene Riessen, nearly 10 years after she was first featured here, to see how she's getting recognized for the work she does on the farm.
Sioux City holding "tire take-back event" August 20th
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Do you have old tires you need to get rid of? Sioux City Environmental Services is hosting a "tire take-back" event in August to help you do just that. The City of Sioux City Environmental Services and Gill Hauling, Inc. will hold that event on Saturday, August 20th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Long Lines Family Rec Center off Pierce Street.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Floridian cited for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 25-year-old Naples, FL, man was cited Saturday, July 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Rafael Emilio Olivero stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2022 International box truck for speeding on Highway 75 about a mile south of Sioux Center about 10:55 a.m. Monday, July 18, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Iowa DOT meets with area city leaders to discuss current, upcoming projects
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several northwest Iowa community leaders joined the Iowa DOT Tuesday morning for a project meeting to discuss updates around Siouxland. Mayor Bob Scott and other representatives spoke at the DOT meeting about projects happening around the city like South Bridge Interchange and the Cone Park Mountain Bike trails. But one of the biggest projects in the works is the reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Sioux Gateway Airport to receive more than $280,000 in state funds
SIOUX CITY — Sioux Gateway Airport will receive more than $280,000 in state funds for airport improvements, according to a statement from State Senator Jackie Smith, of Sioux City. The funding will come from the State Aviation Fund for aviation safety, planning, and airport development projects throughout Iowa. "The...
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement
Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
Are You Ready To Rally In The (Rock) Valley?
Rock Valley, Iowa — Events for the next area town festival are ramping up, with more activities each day for Rally in the Valley — Rock Valley’s annual summer celebration. This Wednesday, there will be Crazy Days at the merchants, a farmers market, food trucks, and the...
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
TOTT - Walk for the Future with the Iowa SIDS Foundation
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The Iowa SIDS Foundations of Siouxland would like to invite you to the upcoming Walk for the Future. This annual walk is to show support to grieving families, provide safe sleep education to the public and to raise funds for research into the cause of SIDS.
Tuesday News, August 9
Facilities in the Le Mars Community School are nearly ready for students when they return this month. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the board Monday toured the renovations made at the Le Mars Middle School. One other project has been completed, while another is wrapping up. The Board also identified...
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
