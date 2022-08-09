Read full article on original website
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
If you are shopping for an American-made truck, you may want to consider the 2022 Honda Ridgeline. That’s right, despite Honda being a Japanese auto manufacturer, the new Ridgeline is built right here in the States. And to some buyers, that means something. That said, the Honda Ridgeline has never really been the most popular mid-size pickup. Because of that, this truck might get overlooked by some shoppers.
Are you shopping for a new Toyota SUV? Two of the most popular options are the 2022 Toyota RAV4 and the 2022 Toyota Highlander. Although the two models have some similarities, there are also a lot of differences. Moreover, whether you’re interested in a RAV4 or a Highlander, you should know what’s better about each one. Especially regarding price, features, engines, and size. What’s the difference between a 2022 Toyota RAV4 and Highlander?
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
Before the new generation enters the market with the 2023 Honda Pilot, could it be the right time for you to buy one of the 2022 models? This final year of the third-generation Honda Pilot offers lots of standard equipment, a spacious and practical cabin, and it delivers with a stalwart V6 engine. Let’s see if this could be the right three-row SUV for you to drive.
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
