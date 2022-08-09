ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
Friends of the Chatham Community Library to host fall book sale

Pittsboro, NC – The Friends of the Chatham Community Library will host their fall book sale on September 23 and 24, 2022, in the library’s Holmes Meeting Room. This event is free and open to the public. WHAT: Friends of the Chatham Community Library Fall Book Sale. WHEN:...
