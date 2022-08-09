Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drive-by shooting at barbecue gathering, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting up a man’s vehicle during a barbecue. An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, people were having a gathering at a house when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Trevino, drove by and opened fire.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted in robbery at Jack in the Box
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of a robbery at a North Side Jack in the Box. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened at around 3:50 p.m. on July 31 at the location in the 7200 block of Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
Third arrest made in robbery at Southtown-area motel
SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in the aggravated robbery of two people at a Southtown-area hotel in May. Mark Cruz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $100,000.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot Victoria’s Secret employees during robbery at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say stole from a Victoria’s Secret in Ingram Park Mall and threatened to shoot the people inside. Anna Marie Apreciado, 44, was taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on June 7 Apreciado...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need help finding missing 38-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
KTSA
Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
KSAT 12
Police have similar questions about separate incidents: 1 shooting, 1 stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have similar questions regarding two separate incidents early Wednesday that left two men wounded. In one case, officers found a man who had been beaten and shot in the leg outside a home in the 800 block of W. Theo. They were answering...
fox7austin.com
Investigation continues into officer-involved shooting in East Austin
Austin police and the Travis County DA's Office are investigating after police shot a suspect after they say the suspect tried to carjack someone following a traffic stop. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak has details.
Man dies in custody at Travis County jail one day after being booked
A medical emergency alarm was called for Kyle George Wagner at approximately 10:30 a.m. after a corrections officer observed he was unresponsive in his cell.
fox7austin.com
Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin. Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was...
KSAT 12
Trial begins for man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman back in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Opening statements were heard Wednesday morning as the trial began for a man accused of dismembering a woman back in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Nicole Perry. According to the indictment, on Nov. 19 Castillo allegedly killed Perry...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot in face on city’s West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 700 block of South San Bernardo Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road after receiving word of a shooting.
KSAT 12
Have you seen her? Bexar County deputies searching for woman who disappeared 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a 38-year-old woman has entered day three and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday. She has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder, has green eyes and blonde hair.
tpr.org
Bexar County settles lawsuit with family of man shot to death by sheriff's deputy
The family of a man shot to death by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy settled its federal civil rights case with the county for an undisclosed amount Tuesday. Bexar County Commissioners voted to pay $200,000 to cover the county’s deductible for liability insurance and allow its insurance company’s lawyers settle and pay for the rest. It is currently unclear how much will be paid to the family of Jesus Benito Garcia, who was shot to death in March 2020 after a domestic disturbance with his wife brought police to his trailer.
news4sanantonio.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for attacking deputy, leaving him permanently blind
A man was found guilty by a jury for aggravated assault and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after he shot and left a deputy permanently blinded during a 2018 incident. According to officials, Shazizz Mateen, a wanted sex offender, assaulted a La Grange officer who was attempting...
APD: Suspect trying to steal vehicle shot by law enforcement
The Austin Police Department said an APD officer and a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety fired gunshots during an attempted carjacking on Cameron Road late Monday night, hitting the suspect.
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
