Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill
The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
BBC
Portadown: Firefighters remain at scene of Annaghmore fire
Firefighters have spent the night dealing with a large fire involving hay bales on the outskirts of Portadown, County Armagh. The blaze on the Blackisland Road, Annaghmore, was reported at about 22:00 BST on Saturday. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) initially deployed 55 firefighters and six appliances...
UK weather – live: England and Wales face ‘exceptional wildfire risk’ amid 36C heatwave
Parts of England and Wales face an “exceptional” risk of wildfires as an amber heat warming comes into force.The Met Office has raised the Fire Severity Index to exceptional - the highest level - for much of southern England, and stretching as far west as Abergavenny in Wales for Sunday. “The risk is very high across much of central, southern and eastern England,” Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said speaking about wildfires. “Going into Friday and the weekend, it starts to increase further, going into the highest category of exceptional risk.”The Met Office has issued an amber heat...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bodycam footage captures police saving dying dog from boiling car
Warning: Some readers may find the content of this article distressing. This is the moment police saved a dying dog from a boiling hot car. In the upsetting clip, police officers in Nottingham can be seen approaching a car where a distressed Shih Tzu can be seen trapped inside. The...
People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide
A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
BBC
Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps
A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire Destroys Washington Man’s Car Collection
Life comes at you fast, which is why we try following Ferris Bueller’s sage advice and stop to look around once in a while so we don’t miss it. This means cherishing where you are and what you have now, because in the blink of an eye everything can change. Unfortunately for a man in Washington state, that change was negative as a fire wiped out his collection of over 20 cars and his house.
Desperate search is launched after family vanishes during a road trip deep in the Australian outback
A frantic search is underway for a Queensland family who vanished in the NSW outback during a long-distance road trip. NSW Police said the family left Noccundra Hotel on Warry Gate Road in South West Queensland between 12.30pm and 3pm on Sunday. Darian Aspinall, 27, along with her two children...
Man Who Vanished in Rough Seas Found Clinging to Rock 9 Hours Later
A man who went into the sea for a midnight dip with friends and failed to return was found after nine hours clinging to a rock.
Evicted Family Lodged In A Hotel Seeks Permanent Home
A struggling family evicted from their house in Britain has been living in a Travelodge hotel for four months – as local authorities struggle to resettle them. Charlene Pascoe, 34, and her three kids were left with nowhere to go after being evicted from their rental property earlier this year.
U.K.・
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
Fury as star of Channel 5's 'The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' dumps remains of 'eyesore' static caravan on public lawn outside her home as it is finally demolished following years of complaints from locals
A star of 'The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' has finally demolished an illegal caravan in her garden after a long row with her neighbours - but has angered them further by failing to clear up the debris. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother were said to be living in the...
Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
Explorers in 22-Mile Cave Accidentally Find Dog Missing for Two Months
The rescuers then had to knock door-to-door in the local area to track down the missing pet's owners.
BBC
Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'
A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe. The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said. Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just...
Firefighters battling ‘unprecedented’ increase in grass fires in ‘tinderbox’ UK
London firefighters have seen an “unprecedented” rise in grass, rubbish and open land fires even before a four-day heatwave hit the capital. Firefighters tackled 340 such blazes in the first week of August, more than eight times as many as the 42 in the same week last year.The new data was published at the beginning of a four-day warning of extreme heat across southern England and east Wales. London Fire Brigade warned “tinderbox” conditions meant there was an exceptional risk of fire across London during the heatwave, while the Met Office has said it will raise its fire severity...
Islington floods: Residents stuck in their homes by ‘tsunami’ floods caused by broken water main
RESIDENTS are trapped in their homes after a broken water main caused a "tsunami" on a busy street. Shocking pictures show a sea of water gushing through Holloway in North London after a water pipe bust. Hornsey Road this morning turned into a fast moving river with people on their...
BBC
Scale of Dumfries convent blaze damage begins to emerge
The scale of the damage done to a landmark Dumfries building by fire has begun to emerge. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued an image showing where a blaze ripped through the old convent on Corbelly Hill. Police Scotland has said investigations are continuing into the cause...
Comments / 0