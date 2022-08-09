ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale fractured his wrist during a bike accident, underwent surgery and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Red Sox said Sale was in the accident Saturday and underwent surgery Monday at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, Mass. The left-handed pitcher is expected to be ready for the start of 2023 spring training.

Sale, 33, went 0-1 with 3.18 ERA in two appearances this season. He also missed time earlier this season due to a fractured finger and a stress fracture in his right rib cage.

The seven-time All-Star signed a five-year, $145 million contract with the Red Sox in 2019. He went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine appearances last season, while also limited due to injury.

He also dealt with elbow issues in 2019 and later underwent Tommy John surgery, which led to a missed 2020 season.

Sale owns a career 114-75 record with a 3.03 ERA in 323 appearances. His strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.33) is the best in MLB history.

The Red Sox (54-56) will host the Atlanta Braves (64-46) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston.

