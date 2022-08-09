Effective: 2022-08-11 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Clay and Richland Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.3 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 19.7 Thu 8 am CDT 19.3 19.0 18.2

