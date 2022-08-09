ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A search warrant is issued when there is a demonstrated probable cause that a crime has been committed.

MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Decider.com

Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Tampa Bay Times

Protesters in Tampa call DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough state attorney ‘authoritarian’

Protesters weathered a thunderstorm in Tampa Thursday night to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of the county’s state attorney, Andrew Warren. More than 40 people sheltered from the downpour under the concrete overhang of the Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. As they waited to begin, a white pickup truck parked on the corner, its tires partially submerged, blared music and recordings of Warren’s campaign ads that were occasionally interrupted by the rattle of thunder.
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump

When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
