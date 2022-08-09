Read full article on original website
4th Generation Floridian
5d ago
A search warrant is issued when there is a demonstrated probable cause that a crime has been committed.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the party will have a “crowded field” of candidates running for president in 2024. Asked how he would respond to former President Donald Trump potentially launching another run, McConnell gave a broad assessment of what he expects the primary race to look like.
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report
Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Lis Smith offered her take on attack campaigns against Republicans like Ron DeSantis. The Democratic campaign veteran said the landscape has changed since she worked on Obama's campaign. A story by WaPo or NYT "might have been seen as the ultimate coup" 10 or 15 years ago, she said. A...
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'
Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6
Hours after rioters overran the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump released a video message to them.
George Conway says Ron DeSantis may be the only person positioned to prevent Trump from snagging the 2024 GOP nomination
George Conway said Ron DeSantis might be the only GOP figure with a chance of beating Donald Trump. Conway said Trump might announce a run soon to try to keep donors from backing other GOP candidates. Neither DeSantis nor Trump has formally declared his intention to run for president in...
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Protesters in Tampa call DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough state attorney ‘authoritarian’
Protesters weathered a thunderstorm in Tampa Thursday night to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of the county’s state attorney, Andrew Warren. More than 40 people sheltered from the downpour under the concrete overhang of the Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. As they waited to begin, a white pickup truck parked on the corner, its tires partially submerged, blared music and recordings of Warren’s campaign ads that were occasionally interrupted by the rattle of thunder.
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump
When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
NY Times columnist admits he was 'wrong' about Trump's supporters, says Russian collusion story was a 'hoax'
The New York Times published a series of op-eds by its opinion columnists Thursday that began with the phrase "I Was Wrong About." As part of the collection, Bret Stephens admitted he was wrong to label Trump supporters "appalling." Stephens said, "The worst line I ever wrote as a pundit"...
