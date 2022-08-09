Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Woodworking workshop teaches Mainers the craft
CAMDEN, Maine — Wood carving is not an easy craft, but those who practice it say it's rewarding. It relieves stress, puts your mind to work, and allows you to create a piece that can last a very long time. William Brown has been a wood craft artist for...
Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
It's going to be a busy week with double the fair fun with both the Topsham and Skowhegan fairs opening this week. The 168th Topsham Fair runs for six days starting on Tuesday, August 9th, and running through Sunday, August 14th. The Topsham Fair celebrates Maine's thriving agriculture with plenty of agricultural and farm exhibits. The Skowhegan State Fair runs for ten days and starts on Thursday, August 11th, and runs through Saturday, August 20th. The Skowhegan State Fair was first held in 1818 and is the nation's oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
Maine Department of Education hosts second day of Educators Summit
AUGUSTA — Educators from every county in Maine filed into Augusta Civic Center this morning to take part in a day filled with various workshops. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education, commissioner of education Pender Makin said the point of the event is to create relationships and allow teachers to learn from each other.
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Kids play basketball with the pros in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — For the 10th year, the Maine Celtics are traveling around the state offering kids ages eight to 12 a chance to learn from basketball pros. “I had no idea that the Maine Celtics were actually going to come, so I just thought ‘Oh wow, this is really cool,'" 13-year-old Lilly Ball said.
Hometown Health Center to bring new health and wellness facility to Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine — Having accessible health care is essential, and some communities in Maine are known to lack multiple health care options. Hometown Health Center unveiled plans Tuesday for a new center that will provide medical, clinical, dental, and behavioral health care, along with wellness services in Palmyra. "Increasing...
Sen. Collins visits Bangor Northern Light hospitals
BANGOR, Maine — Senator Susan Collins made her way through two Northern Light hospitals in Bangor on Wednesday. Collins is in support of nearly $3.2 million in funding for Eastern Maine Medical Center and Acadia Hospital. The funding is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Labor, Health and Human...
Hannaford employees gift co-worker a new bike
BANGOR--A Veazie man has a brand new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney pedals to the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor each week where he works part time. Last month when Mooney finished his shift, he went outside to hop on his bike and discovered it missing, even though he had used a bike lock.
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
Belfast adds 15 colorful chairs downtown as part of beautification project
BELFAST, Maine — Residents and visitors of Belfast may see a little more color downtown, both around them and underneath them. Our Town Belfast is an organization that works to grow and sustain the downtown area through historic preservation and community events. Amanda Cunningham, the group's executive director, says they realized they had a lack of seating downtown.
207 Kitchen: Easy clam soufflé recipe
PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer, owner of Archer's on the Pier in Rockland, is in the 207 Kitchen whipping up her family's clam soufflé recipe.
Remembering the Maine connection of historian David McCullough
CAMDEN, Maine — For more than half a century, David McCullough wrote works of history and biography that achieved the uncommon distinction of being hugely popular and critically acclaimed. His books sold millions of copies and he won two National Book Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes. McCullough died on...
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
Jurassic Quest dinosaur show stomps into Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Have you ever wanted to walk among dinosaurs?. You now have a chance as dozens of interactive, animatronic, pre-historic creatures stomped and clawed their way to the Bangor Cross Insurence Center. It’s all part of Jurassic Quest, North America's largest dinosaur show. "We have over...
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival to return to downtown Dexter this weekend
DEXTER, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is back Saturday in Dexter. The festival was started five years ago as a way to bring more revenue to the town, and it has quickly grown into a highly anticipated event. Organizers expect to see upwards of 7,000 people come to Dexter to celebrate one of Maine's most infamous staples: the red snappah.
Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
