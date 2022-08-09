ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

The Maine Writer

Topsham and Skowhegan Fair

It's going to be a busy week with double the fair fun with both the Topsham and Skowhegan fairs opening this week. The 168th Topsham Fair runs for six days starting on Tuesday, August 9th, and running through Sunday, August 14th. The Topsham Fair celebrates Maine's thriving agriculture with plenty of agricultural and farm exhibits. The Skowhegan State Fair runs for ten days and starts on Thursday, August 11th, and runs through Saturday, August 20th. The Skowhegan State Fair was first held in 1818 and is the nation's oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Department of Education hosts second day of Educators Summit

AUGUSTA — Educators from every county in Maine filed into Augusta Civic Center this morning to take part in a day filled with various workshops. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education, commissioner of education Pender Makin said the point of the event is to create relationships and allow teachers to learn from each other.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Kids play basketball with the pros in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — For the 10th year, the Maine Celtics are traveling around the state offering kids ages eight to 12 a chance to learn from basketball pros. “I had no idea that the Maine Celtics were actually going to come, so I just thought ‘Oh wow, this is really cool,'" 13-year-old Lilly Ball said.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sen. Collins visits Bangor Northern Light hospitals

BANGOR, Maine — Senator Susan Collins made her way through two Northern Light hospitals in Bangor on Wednesday. Collins is in support of nearly $3.2 million in funding for Eastern Maine Medical Center and Acadia Hospital. The funding is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Labor, Health and Human...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Hannaford employees gift co-worker a new bike

BANGOR--A Veazie man has a brand new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney pedals to the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor each week where he works part time. Last month when Mooney finished his shift, he went outside to hop on his bike and discovered it missing, even though he had used a bike lock.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jurassic Quest dinosaur show stomps into Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Have you ever wanted to walk among dinosaurs?. You now have a chance as dozens of interactive, animatronic, pre-historic creatures stomped and clawed their way to the Bangor Cross Insurence Center. It’s all part of Jurassic Quest, North America's largest dinosaur show. "We have over...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Red Hot Dog Festival to return to downtown Dexter this weekend

DEXTER, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is back Saturday in Dexter. The festival was started five years ago as a way to bring more revenue to the town, and it has quickly grown into a highly anticipated event. Organizers expect to see upwards of 7,000 people come to Dexter to celebrate one of Maine's most infamous staples: the red snappah.
DEXTER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
