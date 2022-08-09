Read full article on original website
CNET
Find Out if You Qualify for Money from AT&T's $14 Million Hidden-Fee Settlement
Millions of AT&T customers can now file a claim in a class action payout from the mobile carrier. A judge has tentatively approved a $14 million settlement stemming from a suit claiming AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in the US District...
CNET
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
Engadget
South Korea to investigate Apple, Google over possible in-app payment violations
Apple and Google are already facing scrutiny in the wake of a South Korean law requiring that they allow third-party payments. Reuters reports the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) will investigate Apple, Google and SK Group's One Store over potential violations of the in-app payment law. Regulators said they started inspecting the digital shops on May 17th, and found enough to be concerned all three might have broken the rules.
Engadget
Google Fiber is expanding again after years of inactivity
Google Fiber's expansion activities have always been deliberately slow, but there was a time when it was announcing new coverage areas on a more regular basis. Now, Dinni Jain, the Alphabet subsidiary's CEO, has announced Fiber's first expansion plans in years. The company has been working on connecting West Des Moines to its network, making Iowa its first new state in five years, and will soon start building infrastructure in Des Moines. In July, it announced that it's building a network in Mesa, Arizona, and now it has revealed that the service is also making its way to Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho.
Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?
Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Ars Technica
Amazon begins large-scale rollout of palm print-based payments
Amazon will expand its Amazon One palm print checkout system to dozens of Whole Foods locations, marking the most significant expansion of the technology that was introduced in 2020. Amazon One allows customers to speedily check out at retail locations using only their palm prints after storing a scan of...
ZDNet
First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs
With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
Elon Musk's SpaceX Denied Rural Broadband Subsidy By FCC Over Decline In Speeds
SpaceX, a company led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, will not receive support under the Federal Communication Commmission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program. What Happened: The commission said in a statement Wednesday that it was rejecting SpaceX’s long-form application to receive support under the subsidy fund....
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Kajeet Partner to Deliver Smart Private 5G Network Solutions
Samsung and Kajeet announced a collaboration to deploy Kajeet’s Smart Private 5GTM Platform with Samsung’s CBRS solutions, bringing next-generation RAN and private network solutions to a range of enterprises and public service organizations. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the...
A mobile ad tech company wants to buy Unity for $17.5B
Unity will have to decide whether to proceed with its ironSource merger or to accept the new offer.
TechCrunch
Microsoft makes further cuts focused on consumer R&D group
It’s unclear how many employees were let go. When reached for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson declined to provide details but didn’t deny that the layoffs had occurred. Spread across cities, including Vancouver and San Francisco, Microsoft’s MLX group came to be through the company’s 2015 acquisition of Mobile Data Labs, the company behind MileIQ, which at the time was one of the most popular mileage-tracking apps for getting deductions and reimbursements. After spending several years fine-tuning MileIQ under Microsoft, the team expanded its focus, partnering with Microsoft’s Family Safety group to build the first version of the Family Safety apps for iOS and Android.
Ars Technica
FCC cancels Starlink’s $886 million grant from Ajit Pai’s mismanaged auction
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has rejected Starlink's application to receive $885.51 million in broadband funding, essentially canceling a grant awarded by the FCC during then-Chairman Ajit Pai's tenure. Starlink was tentatively awarded the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) grant in December 2020. But the satellite provider still needed FCC...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile massively expands its popular Home Internet service... with data cap
What could be more impressive than boasting a (theoretical) coverage of over 40 million homes across the nation for a network properly inaugurated less than 18 months ago? How about truly nationwide availability?. Believe it or not, T-Mobile's Home Internet service is apparently prepared to take this huge step already,...
Engadget
Google and Sonos are now fighting over voice assistant patents
Google has sued Sonos, alleging that its new voice assistant violates seven patents related to its own Google Assistant technology, CNET has reported. It's the latest salvo in a long-running smart speaker battle between the companies, with each suing and countersuing the other following a period when they worked together.
Verizon's Wireless Problem May Be Bigger Than You Think
Cable television companies are proving surprisingly disruptive within the wireless arena. Consumers are flocking to lower-cost services, not caring how connections are made and maintained. Traditional carriers are limited in what they can do to combat this growth when these new rivals enjoy much lower infrastructure costs. You’re reading a...
CNET
Fast Fiber Networks Have Quietly Won the Broadband War
Government subsidies and pandemic-era telecommuting have quietly fueled the growth of broadband fiber networks, propelling the fast connection technology from an exotic, expensive technology niche to the mainstream. In the US, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment programs encouraged internet service providers to bring higher-speed...
nationalinterest.org
Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity
Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
US News and World Report
U.S. Rejects Broadband Subsidies for SpaceX's Starlink, LTD
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission rejected SpaceX's Starlink and LTD Broadband's applications for more than $2 billion in internet service subsidies, the FCC said on Wednesday. In December 2020, the FCC tentatively awarded $9.2 billion to over 300 bidders to deploy high-speed broadband from the Rural Digital Opportunity...
