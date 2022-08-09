ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

LA seeks to enhance enforcement of illegal cannabis operations

LOS ANGELES – Responding to what City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez described as a “substantial rise in illegal cannabis grow houses” in District 7, the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday directed various city agencies to report on how to curb those profiting off the sale of unlicensed cannabis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood City Clerk’s office appears compromised

With Inglewood elections months away potential candidates are running into continuous conflicts with either obtaining or returning nomination forms to qualify for the November ballot. Inglewood City Clerk Aisha Thompson was the current city council’s preferred candidate who was allowed to use city resources to promote herself to residents when...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Caught on camera: Man directs racist rant towards Long Beach street vendor

A disturbing video out of Long Beach shows a man directing a racist tirade towards the workers at a taco stand, raising additional concerns for the safety of street vendors in the Southland. "Let's get La Migra here!" the man shouted at the workers, using a slang term used to refer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let's get ICE here."As the video, first released by LA Taco continues, the man can be seen with arms raised asking the workers, who were more than five hours into their shift last Tuesday, if they "got a problem with it," questioning if they...
LONG BEACH, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit

The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood council aide’s jumping ship

Just wanted to give you a heads up that the council members are losing staff left and right. Apparently Alicia Smith has left Councilman George Dotson’s office, and Councilwoman Dionne Faulk’s soror Lori Penix has exited the building too. 2UrbanGirls has been cited in Daily Breeze, Daily News,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Compton city attorney running for office

POMONA, Calif. – A former Compton city attorney has pulled papers to run for office. Damon Brown has placed his name up for consideration for the Pomona School Board leading Compton residents to believe he never qualified for his previous position. “It was always believed he was appointed because...
COMPTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Coast Guard terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel

The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of an illegal charter vessel operating in the vicinity of Newport Beach on Aug. 6, 2022. A small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach discovered that the 50-foot pleasure craft, Yachtley Crue, was operating as an illegal charter with 12 passengers aboard and found the following violations:
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

California Credit Union seeks to fund grants for class projects

LOS ANGELES – California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the fall program, the credit...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
