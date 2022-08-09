Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
2urbangirls.com
LA council seeks to permanently house residents displaced by fireworks blast
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council instructed the city’s housing department Wednesday to look into how to provide permanent housing to remaining residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near...
2urbangirls.com
LA seeks to enhance enforcement of illegal cannabis operations
LOS ANGELES – Responding to what City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez described as a “substantial rise in illegal cannabis grow houses” in District 7, the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday directed various city agencies to report on how to curb those profiting off the sale of unlicensed cannabis.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood City Clerk’s office appears compromised
With Inglewood elections months away potential candidates are running into continuous conflicts with either obtaining or returning nomination forms to qualify for the November ballot. Inglewood City Clerk Aisha Thompson was the current city council’s preferred candidate who was allowed to use city resources to promote herself to residents when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caught on camera: Man directs racist rant towards Long Beach street vendor
A disturbing video out of Long Beach shows a man directing a racist tirade towards the workers at a taco stand, raising additional concerns for the safety of street vendors in the Southland. "Let's get La Migra here!" the man shouted at the workers, using a slang term used to refer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let's get ICE here."As the video, first released by LA Taco continues, the man can be seen with arms raised asking the workers, who were more than five hours into their shift last Tuesday, if they "got a problem with it," questioning if they...
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit
The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
Long Beach freezes convention center fund after complaints of unchecked spending
The action stems from allegations that the city’s top tourism official was spending tens of thousands of dollars in public funds on unnecessary furnishings for the facility without proper approvals. The post Long Beach freezes convention center fund after complaints of unchecked spending appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood council aide’s jumping ship
Just wanted to give you a heads up that the council members are losing staff left and right. Apparently Alicia Smith has left Councilman George Dotson’s office, and Councilwoman Dionne Faulk’s soror Lori Penix has exited the building too. 2UrbanGirls has been cited in Daily Breeze, Daily News,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Use Of Outdated Procedures, Could Affect Recall Success
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Campaign claimed Los Angeles County officials are not following current signature verification laws — instead using older and stricter guidelines. On Monday, the Recall Gascón Campaign released a statement claiming that the Los Angeles County Registrar is not following updated guidelines when...
2urbangirls.com
Former Compton city attorney running for office
POMONA, Calif. – A former Compton city attorney has pulled papers to run for office. Damon Brown has placed his name up for consideration for the Pomona School Board leading Compton residents to believe he never qualified for his previous position. “It was always believed he was appointed because...
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
Coast Guard terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel
The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of an illegal charter vessel operating in the vicinity of Newport Beach on Aug. 6, 2022. A small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach discovered that the 50-foot pleasure craft, Yachtley Crue, was operating as an illegal charter with 12 passengers aboard and found the following violations:
2urbangirls.com
California Credit Union seeks to fund grants for class projects
LOS ANGELES – California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the fall program, the credit...
At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission
Black Sheep Salon in Long Beach is dedicated to providing safe and accessible service to everyone, no matter their size, gender, sexuality or disability. The post At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles County puts cannabis business tax measure on November ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted.
hotelnewsresource.com
Los Angeles City Council Rejects Proposal to House Homeless Individuals Alongside Hotel Guests
In the face of strong opposition from small, family-owned businesses that make up the hotel industry, the Los Angeles City Council voted last week to reject a proposal that would have required hotels to make vacant rooms available to unhoused individuals. The measure now heads to the voters in November to decide whether this proposal becomes law.
kcrw.com
East Hollywood tenants fight to stay in area’s last Japanese boarding house
Many people think of downtown’s Little Tokyo district as the center of Japanese culture in Los Angeles. But that hasn’t always been the case. During the first half of the 20th century, East Hollywood was home to a tightly-knit Japanese immigrant community known as Madison/J-Flats. Much like today,...
Comments / 2