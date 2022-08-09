ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Man in critical condition after fall at construction site

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man is in critical condition after he fell from the 6th floor of the construction zone at St Mark’s Hospital Tuesday. Unified Police Lt. Shane Manwaring said around 1:46 p.m., a construction worker fell from the 6th flood scaffolding. He landed on another portion of the roof that was lower and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Semi-truck rollover closes Lehi on-ramp

LEHI, Utah — A semi-truck has rolled over on the southbound on-ramp at milepost 284 in Lehi, blocking the area. The truck, which was pulling two trailers filled with sand, spilled one of its trailers in the rollover. Authorities said the ramp was closed and would remain closed for...
LEHI, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Summit Park, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
City
West Jordan, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Park City, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Accidents
KSLTV

Tipped semitrailer spilled 50 gallons of hot tar on I-84, no injuries

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Traffic was slowed after a semitrailer spilled hot tar on Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon. According to Mountain Green Fire, a small semitrailer detached from the main trailer while traveling across the Weber River bridge at approximately 4:30 p.m. The small semitrailer slid into the Jersey...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

11-year-old killed in hit-and-run in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday evening at 11:40 p.m. According to Roxanne Vainuku with West Valley City Police, a woman and her 11-year-old son were coming back from an event and took the bus. On their way...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Rebar#Accident#Upper Evergreen#Ksl Tv
KSLTV

Friends save man pinned under car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was a terrifying scene in West Valley City Sunday night after a reckless and speeding car flew off of Redwood Road and into a crowd of people, trapping one man underneath. The crash occurred at the Redwood Apartments at 4000 S. Redwood Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSLTV

One killed in Draper shooting, police investigating

DRAPER, Utah — Police are responding to a shooting that left one dead just after 1 a.m., outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 South in Draper. According to Lt. Pat Evans with Draper Police Department, responding units found a deceased person early Thursday morning, but it’s “too early to share information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.”
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Utah police, fire agencies train for active shooter in schools

MAGNA, Utah — As we get ready to send our kids back to school, safety is top of mind following a number of mass shootings over the last few years. Less than three months ago, events in Uvalde, Texas shook the country as a shooter walked into the school and gunned down 19 students and two teachers.
MAGNA, UT
PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy