KSLTV
Man in critical condition after fall at construction site
MILLCREEK, Utah — A man is in critical condition after he fell from the 6th floor of the construction zone at St Mark’s Hospital Tuesday. Unified Police Lt. Shane Manwaring said around 1:46 p.m., a construction worker fell from the 6th flood scaffolding. He landed on another portion of the roof that was lower and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
KSLTV
Semi-truck rollover closes Lehi on-ramp
LEHI, Utah — A semi-truck has rolled over on the southbound on-ramp at milepost 284 in Lehi, blocking the area. The truck, which was pulling two trailers filled with sand, spilled one of its trailers in the rollover. Authorities said the ramp was closed and would remain closed for...
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
KSLTV
Crews fighting new lightning-sparked wildfire in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The public has been asked to avoid the area while crews fight a new wildfire south of the town of Daniel. The Magpie Hill Fire sparked around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. State fire officials have estimated the blaze — which is burning in oak and sagebrush...
KSLTV
Tipped semitrailer spilled 50 gallons of hot tar on I-84, no injuries
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Traffic was slowed after a semitrailer spilled hot tar on Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon. According to Mountain Green Fire, a small semitrailer detached from the main trailer while traveling across the Weber River bridge at approximately 4:30 p.m. The small semitrailer slid into the Jersey...
KSLTV
11-year-old killed in hit-and-run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday evening at 11:40 p.m. According to Roxanne Vainuku with West Valley City Police, a woman and her 11-year-old son were coming back from an event and took the bus. On their way...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested for crashing car, sparking grass fire after allegedly inhaling compressed air
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A 46-year-old man was arrested after police say he swerved and nearly hit two people after driving up onto the sidewalk in Centerville, eventually coming to a stop on the mountainside and sparking a grass fire. The incident happened in the area of 309 E. 1825...
KSLTV
Friends save man pinned under car in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was a terrifying scene in West Valley City Sunday night after a reckless and speeding car flew off of Redwood Road and into a crowd of people, trapping one man underneath. The crash occurred at the Redwood Apartments at 4000 S. Redwood Road.
KUTV
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
Man inhaled compression air prior to Centerville crash
A 46-year-old man was arrested after starting a grass fire after he allegedly nearly ran over a Centerville woman while she was unloading groceries from her car on Thursday.
KSLTV
Three arrested on obstruction of justice charges in South Salt Lake homicide
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Three people were arrested Wednesday after a court approved search warrant was served on a home in Roy related to a South Salt Lake homicide investigation. “Investigators learned the parents of Terell Jones and girlfriend of Stafon Coleman have been obstructing justice. The trio...
KSLTV
Salt Lake police release body cam video from officer shooting of a man who set his yard on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — New video from the Salt Lake City Police Department showed the events leading up to the shooting of a man who had set his yard on fire. The shooting happened July 9 near 1400 South Utahna Drive. At 8:03 p.m. the fire department responded to...
KSLTV
Speed Week cleanup continues after flooding causes sudden cancellation
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Everyone packed up and left the Bonneville Salt Flats after the cancellation of Speed Week, but flooding from the rain meant some stuff had to be left behind. Cleanup crews now face trudging through a few inches to over a foot of water as items...
Gephardt Daily
Amber Alert canceled after boy found safe; suspect still at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Amber Alert issued Tuesday night has been canceled after the 8-year-old boy was found safe, but the search continues for the suspect in the case. Police are searching for 29-year-old Danny Sihalath after the car he was in...
KSLTV
One killed in Draper shooting, police investigating
DRAPER, Utah — Police are responding to a shooting that left one dead just after 1 a.m., outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 South in Draper. According to Lt. Pat Evans with Draper Police Department, responding units found a deceased person early Thursday morning, but it’s “too early to share information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.”
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
KSLTV
Search continues for Utah man shot at during police confrontation, abduction
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — An evening shoplifting call Tuesday turned into police shooting at a car with a 5-year-old child in the back seat and a driver that authorities are still searching for Wednesday. Police fired multiple shots at a red Acura Tuesday night when the driver — 29-year-old...
KSLTV
Utah police, fire agencies train for active shooter in schools
MAGNA, Utah — As we get ready to send our kids back to school, safety is top of mind following a number of mass shootings over the last few years. Less than three months ago, events in Uvalde, Texas shook the country as a shooter walked into the school and gunned down 19 students and two teachers.
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
