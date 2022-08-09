Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022.

President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.

Here’s how you can help the victims of this deadly flooding.

Kentucky-based non-profit Christian Appalachian Project is now accepting donations for families impacted by the flooding. Donations can be made online by clicking here or by mail to:

Christian Appalachian Project

P.O. Box 55911

Lexington, KY 40555-5911

Donations can also be made to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund . Gov. Beshear said all donations to the fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster on Saturday. The move should speed up the release of federal funds to help the victims.

12 counties total are now eligible for Individual Assistance and DUA. Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can submit a claim for DUA benefits.

DUA benefit claims can be submitted online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at (502) 875-0442. The deadline for all applicants was extended until Sept. 6.

In-person application assistance

In-person application assistance will be given at the following locations from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 12 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Breathitt County

421 Jett Drive, Jackson, Kentucky

Clay County

Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road, Oneida, Kentucky

Knott County

Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, Kentucky

Perry County

Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Kentucky

