Grand Ledge Public Schools names new superintendent

By Iz Martin
 2 days ago

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) –The Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education voted to name Dr. Bill Barnes Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools on Monday night.

Dr. Barnes was appointed as acting superintendent on August 5.

The district’s decision is pending contract negotiations with Dr. Barnes.

The school board openly discussed options to fill the superintendent vacancy and appointed Dr. Barnes after hearing him respond to several questions and sharing what his plans would be as superintendent.  The school board is confident in the leadership and dedication of Dr. Barnes to do an excellent job as superintendent. He will provide continuity for students, staff, and the community as the school year begins, and he will keep the school district moving forward. The board continues to offer our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Dr. Davenport and appreciates how he worked tirelessly while leading the district.”

School Board President Jon Shiflett

At the special meeting on August 5, the board accepted the resignation of then superintendent Dr. Marcus Davenport and waived the 90-day resignation notice to allow him to focus his full attention on an unexpected health issue.

WLNS

WLNS

