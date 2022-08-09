Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Cincy Jungle
How to watch the Bengals’ preseason opener vs. Cardinals
The Cincinnati Bengals will be kicking off the preseason by hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the newly named Paycor Stadium. We won’t see much or any of the starters this week, but it is a great chance to see the players fighting to climb the depth chart or take a roster spot.
Steelers Camp Takeaways: Larry Ogunjobi Shines in First Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have found something special at defensive end.
CBS Sports
Roger Goodell says NFL's evidence calls for full-season Deshaun Watson ban, calls QB's behavior 'predatory'
An investigation by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson resulted in a recommended six-game ban for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct. The NFL is appealing and looks to impose a harsher penalty on Watson. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's stance on pursuing a longer suspension, saying Watson's actions were "egregious" and "predatory behavior."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Cincinnati Bengals Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals made a surprise run to the Super Bowl on the back of their potent offense. Their roster in 2022 looks roughly the same, making them a sure-fire pick in both exhibition matches and franchise leagues. If you're curious who the Bengals' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Bengals roster.
Patriots RB James White Announces Retirement After Eight Seasons
The running back spent his entire career in New England.
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Stadium Name Change
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially sold their stadium naming rights. Going forward, Paul Brown Stadium will now be named Paycor Stadium. Paycor is an HR company and was able to win the bidding over a few other companies. Per Kelsey Conway, Paycor and the team agreed to a 16-year deal...
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: Misses practice
Proche didn't practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The absence puts his status in doubt for Thursday's preseason game against Tennessee, though it's possible Proche had already earned the right to sit that one out along with a number of Baltimore starters. He and Devin Duvernay have been getting most of the first-team reps alongside Rashod Bateman in training camp, with reports from multiple Baltimore beat writers pinpointing Proche as one of the stars of camp. Duvernay is approximately the same size, significantly faster and was drafted three rounds earlier than Proche in 2020, but the latter seems to be making a much stronger impression at camp -- in part because Duvernay missed about a week with a thigh bruise. WR usage will be one of the key things to watch with Baltimore this preseason once the team gives its starters some run, likely in the second and/or third games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: How confident are you heading into the preseason?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Before the action gets started this week, we want to know what you think about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Packers' Ty Summers: Back in action Tuesday
Summers (illness) returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. As expected, Summers' aliment wasn't anything serious, and he's back in action after just one missed practice. The 26-year-old is competing with Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie for a reserve role at inside linebacker, but the 2019 seventh-round pick has played mostly special teams during his first four seasons with Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Should resume team work soon
Higgins (shoulder) could return to team drills next week, with head coach Zac Taylor noting that the wideout is ready to go and looks good but won't be rushed by the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports. Higgins remains on track for Week 1 after March labrum...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety
Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: On track for starting job
Edwards (shoulder) wore a non-contact jersey again Tuesday, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the team's top three wide receivers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Scott Bair of the Falcons' website had a similar take, saying "Edwards seems like the frontline guy" even though he's listed as a second-stringer (behind Olamide Zaccheaus) on the team's initial preseason depth chart. It's not really a depth chart to be taken seriously, as it lists rookie first-round pick Drake London with the fifth unit, among other oddities. ESPN's Rothstein suggests London, Edwards and Zaccheaus are the likely top three at wide receiver, though KhaDarel Hodge also has been getting snaps with the starters and making plays throughout camp. Edwards doesn't seem likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, given that he's still managing the shoulder injury he suffered during the first week of camp. He returned to practice less than a week later, albeit with a non-contact jersey that he continues to sport during contact work.
CBS Sports
BJ Emmons: Signs with Texans
Emmons has agreed to a deal with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. After a successful workout with the team, Houston opted to give Emmons a chance to make an impression during training camp. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama product spent most of the season on Seattle's practice squad. He then placed for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL during the offseason. He will now look to make an impression with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Reds' Ryan Hendrix: Sent to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Hendrix to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. His demotion clears room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander T.J. Zeuch, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Mets. Hendrix has covered 8.1 innings out of the Reds bullpen this season, giving up five earned runs on nine hits and six walks.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Back on practice field
Deiter participated in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. He had missed the past week dealing with a foot issue that's plagued him since last season. Deiter likely lost his spot as a starter after Miami added Connor Williams this offseason, but he's still expected to make the 53-man roster and should at least be a solid depth piece for a revamped Dolphins offensive line.
FOX Sports
Jaguars to play starters 'a couple series' against Browns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner).
Comments / 0