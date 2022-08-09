Read full article on original website
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff: Florida man was taking video of sunrise when sand dune collapsed, killing him
Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Florida beachgoer made a grim discovery after finding a body sticking out of the sand, according to deputies. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office tells WPBF that 37-year-old Sean Nagel was found buried in the sand south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
‘I Know It Was Intentional’: Driver Behind Florida Road Rage Wreck That Killed 17-Year-Old Arrested
A Florida man is facing manslaughter and battery charges more than a year after a highway crash killed a teenage boy. According to state authorities, Gregory Lowe, 39, cut off a Toyota Camry on the Florida Turnpike near Boca Raton in April 2021, causing the car to spin off the road, hit a guardrail, overturn and hit another vehicle. Daquan Smith Jr. was traveling to Miami in the Toyota with his parents from Central Florida. He was ejected from the vehicle and died. His parents sustained minor injuries.
Florida man dies after sand dune collapses
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near Hutchinson Island, was likely an accident. A beachgoer noticed a portion of the victim’s body in the sand south of House of Refuge and called for help. According to Martin...
He threatened to shoot up the crowd, but someone shot him to death first, West Palm police say
WEST PALM BEACH — A man allegedly threatened to "shoot the crowd up" during a fight in West Palm Beach on Sunday night. Before he could, police say another man pulled out a gun and shot him to death. West Palm Beach Police said a brawl between two women...
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn
The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
3 displaced after house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Two men, a woman and two cats were displaced after a fire ignited Tuesday at a residence, according to fire rescue crews. No injuries were reported, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Police and fire rescue crews were dispatched to the blaze...
Will Boynton Beach Police merge with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office? Questions and concerns linger
Another possible shakeup in Boynton Beach could be coming down the pike, and while it’s still early on in a potentially months-long process, the idea has already generated pushback from some residents. If a merger between the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office gets the green light, it could be the latest in a string of major events for the city. Among ...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
Former FBI agent says FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago could cause 'collateral damage'
Amid the fallout over the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, a former FBI agent has a message for the FBI director.
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort
The FBI has served a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump released a statement saying his home was "under siege." Major Garrett has the details.
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
Officials in Martin County have released the names of the two people who were found Monday floating in a pond near Indiantown.
