ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Family of Ellet athlete who drowned responds to football coach’s leave

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4YI3_0hAU60M200

** See prior coverage in the video above.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Public Schools has confirmed to FOX 8 that Ellet High School football coach Steve Fasig has been placed on leave following the drowning death of Toshaye Pope during the team’s lake outing last month.

Public Advisory: No swimming at Edgewater Beach

Pope had joined his teammates for an outing at Melanie Lake, near Uniontown, on the afternoon of July 21. His parents, Timothy and Victoria Washington, told FOX 8 they believe the group of nearly 50 athletes was being supervised by one coach, who later left.

Pope drowned in a portion of the lake that was 14 feet deep, according to the Washingtons.

“We never took him anywhere past 5 feet because Toshaye couldn’t really swim,” said Victoria.

Watch: Large fight breaks out at local baseball game

The family’s attorney, Allen Tittle, said lifeguards were “nowhere to be found when Toshaye went under.”

Tittle released a statement Tuesday on news of Fasig’s leave:

“It is ironic that it was not until several news stories came out about Toshaye’s tragic death, that Akron Public Schools took some action, in the form of placing Coach Fasig on paid administrative leave, in furthering its investigation. While the old saying, ‘better late than never,’ holds true here, Toshaye’s family hopes Akron Public Schools truly conducts a comprehensive investigation into the events, choices, and system failures that lead to Toshaye’s death. We all want answers — placing Coach Fasig on leave is the first step in doing so,” Tittle is quoted.

“Being a high school football coach is not about wins or losses — it is about using the vehicle of football to teach student athletes life lessons, like doing the right thing, even when it is difficult to do so. Hopefully, Akron Public Schools sets a good example going forward by doing just that.”

Melanie Lake management, in a statement released after the incident, said: “At the time of the accident, we had five lifeguards on duty. We take all safety measures possible, including meeting state and county regulations, and maintaining current appropriate permits! OUR deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of this young man who have suffered this horrific loss!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 8

Pat McGee
1d ago

This is unspeakably heartbreaking. I really feel for the family and friends of this young teenager. Gone way to soon. Prayers go out to the hearts of the loved ones.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Uniontown, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
Education
State
Washington State
Akron, OH
Sports
whbc.com

Ellet Coach Sidelined After Drowning Incident

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The board of the Akron Public Schools has placed Ellet football coach Steve Fasig on paid administrative leave. This, as they investigate the circumstances that resulted in the death of a new player last month. It isn’t known what role Fasig or...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Drowning#Swimming#Akron Public Schools#Lifeguards#High School Football#Highschoolsports#Ellet High School
whbc.com

Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy