N.J. reports 2,350 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths; daily deaths hit new 5-month high
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 2,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 new confirmed deaths, a new five-month high for daily deaths. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new...
COVID outbreaks have lingered for months inside N.J. state veterans homes
The Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison has been living with a COVID-19 outbreak since Thanksgiving week that has infected 45% of the workforce and one-third of the residents, including 19 veterans who died, according to the most recent state data this week. An outbreak inside the Vineland Veterans...
N.J. reports 932 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Transmission rate well below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 932 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate remains well below the key benchmark indicating that the outbreak is declining. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.93 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission...
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Health officials have named nearly two dozen areas across the United States that have higher cancer risks from toxic gas, and two of them are in New Jersey. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden both made the list of 23 locations with the higher risk.
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says
The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
This N.J. hospital canceled surgeries over alleged understaffing. Now it’s suing.
The alarming message came at 10 a.m. on a busy day in the operating room. The majority of the 70 scheduled surgeries at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center would have to be canceled, Jennifer O’Neill, its chief operating officer, learned one winter morning earlier this year.
N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal
New Jersey’s reaction to New York’s congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan was predictable – the proposed tolls are too high and public officials vowed to fight it. An environmental assessment on the plan released Wednesday by the MTA...
N.J. reports 2,186 COVID cases, 2 deaths as fully vaccinated population reaches nearly 7M
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 2,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as over 6.99 million Garden State residents have reached fully vaccinated status. New Jersey’s rate of transmission was 0.95 on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
N.J. weather: Another steamy day? Here’s how many 90-degree days we’ve had this summer.
You’re not alone if some of your neighbors, co-workers or family members have said these words this summer: “I never remember it being so hot around here.”. Yes, it has been a very hot summer in New Jersey, and also in our neighboring regions of New York City and Philadelphia.
New Jersey enters drought watch due to lack of rain; water restrictions possible
It has been 20 years since New Jersey has put water restrictions into place to combat a drought, but the state took one step closer to this by issuing a drought watch Wednesday.
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Aug.12-14)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect.
Polio: What to know about signs, symptoms of virus as fears rise in New York
Fears about polio are rising in New York after a case of the virus was found in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, the first person known to be infected with the virus in the United States in nearly a decade.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Company sentenced for price gouging a chain of NJ grocery stores in connection with the sale of KN95 masks during pandemic
NEW JERSEY – A New York company was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation and fined $314,165 for its role in price gouging a chain of New Jersey grocery stores in connection with the sale of KN95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Mom died and we’re selling her home. What will the exit tax be?
Q. My family is settling the estate of our mother’s in New Jersey. Two out of three children do not live in New Jersey. What will the exit tax be?. A. We’re sorry to hear about your mother.
