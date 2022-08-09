ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NJ.com

3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says

The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal

New Jersey’s reaction to New York’s congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan was predictable – the proposed tolls are too high and public officials vowed to fight it. An environmental assessment on the plan released Wednesday by the MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
