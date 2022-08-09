Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
NYC highlights Black-owned businesses for National Black Business Month
New York City’s Small Business Services is celebrating Black-owned businesses for National Black Business Month.
The Lottery Life: Creating Lucky Housing Winners at the Expense of Everyone Else – Raymond Niles
If you don’t win the lottery, you get the privilege of paying the highest apartment rents and condo prices in the country. Perhaps you may take comfort – or experience agony – in knowing that a good portion of your rent goes directly to subsidize the rent of your lottery-winning neighbors.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million-dollar project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Green, affordable housing for seniors, designed by RKTB, opens doors on former site of iconic church
Following years of planning and community engagement, Pope Francis Apartments of Loreto, a new supportive affordable housing community for low-income senior citizens and previously homeless New Yorkers, has opened its doors on the former site of a beloved Catholic church in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. RKTB Architects, P.C., the design firm behind the energy-efficient, eco-friendly eight-story multifamily residence, recently joined with nonprofit developer-operator Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens to announce the substantial completion of work and celebrate residents moving in.
NYC Black Pride kicks off with Harlem town hall
NEW YORK -- Pride is celebrated by LGBTQ+ communities every June, but NYC Black Pride is recognized in August.Ahead of this year's festivities, there will be a town hall at the Apollo Theater, focusing on issues concerning Black gay men.Admission is free and open to the public. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at 253 West 125th Street. CBS News New York recently heard from Emil Wilbekin, a journalist, media executive and founder of Native Son, the media platform presenting the town hall. Watch their full interview above. CLICK HERE for more information about NYC Black Pride, and HERE for more on Native Son.
This Giant Bounce House with Its Own DJ Just Landed in Midtown Manhattan
If you're looking to jump away the last weeks of summer, you may not have to travel too far. Pop in the City, a new pop-up experience, just landed in NYC's Greely Square. Spanning a section of Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets, the 120-foot-long inflatable attraction is inspired by the sights and sounds of New York City. It features a giant slide, a ball pit, a glittering dome full of disco balls meant to emulate the classic club Studio 54, and even a "Winter in the City" section filled with real snow. There are also inflatable sculptures lining the walls of the space that call to NYC hallmarks like pizza, skyscrapers, and more.
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
Bandmanrill brought New Jersey Drill to Elsewhere for his first NYC headliner gig
“New York, we love you!” shouted Newark’s Bandmanrill from the middle of a small but roiling crowd in Bushwick, full of all sorts: Skaters! Baby-faced teens getting sturdy! There were even a couple ravers in sunglasses! All commingled in a dance circle that was nearly a mosh pit.
N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal
New Jersey’s reaction to New York’s congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan was predictable – the proposed tolls are too high and public officials vowed to fight it. An environmental assessment on the plan released Wednesday by the MTA...
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
Chamber of Commerce CEO honored; former Red Bank Catholic High student first in Italy Run by Ferrero in Central Park | Journal Entries
GiveGab, a nationwide online giving platform, honored Hudson County Chamber of Commerce CEO Maria Nieves with its Renaissance Leader Award in Washington D.C. for launching and nurturing the #HudsonGives day of online giving, which has helped local nonprofits raise more than $2 million over the past four years.
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
Essex County free summer music series continues
The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
Bronx mother says living conditions in NYCHA have been uninhabitable for two years
A Bronx mom says she has been living in unhabitable conditions for two years with her four kids in their NYCHA apartment.
COVID outbreaks have lingered for months inside N.J. state veterans homes
The Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison has been living with a COVID-19 outbreak since Thanksgiving week that has infected 45% of the workforce and one-third of the residents, including 19 veterans who died, according to the most recent state data this week. An outbreak inside the Vineland Veterans...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
Stomp, swat and spray: How one family and a county agency are fighting back against spotted lanternflies
One Jersey City family has made it their mission to stomp out a pesky insect that has seemingly invaded Jersey City. Everett Belfiore and his mom carry flyswatters as they walk to school every day on Magnolia and Waldo avenues, ready for the throngs of spotted lanternflies they know they’ll encounter.
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
