Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Entertainment
Jersey City, NJ
Society
rew-online.com

Green, affordable housing for seniors, designed by RKTB, opens doors on former site of iconic church

Following years of planning and community engagement, Pope Francis Apartments of Loreto, a new supportive affordable housing community for low-income senior citizens and previously homeless New Yorkers, has opened its doors on the former site of a beloved Catholic church in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. RKTB Architects, P.C., the design firm behind the energy-efficient, eco-friendly eight-story multifamily residence, recently joined with nonprofit developer-operator Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens to announce the substantial completion of work and celebrate residents moving in.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC Black Pride kicks off with Harlem town hall

NEW YORK -- Pride is celebrated by LGBTQ+ communities every June, but NYC Black Pride is recognized in August.Ahead of this year's festivities, there will be a town hall at the Apollo Theater, focusing on issues concerning Black gay men.Admission is free and open to the public. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at 253 West 125th Street. CBS News New York recently heard from Emil Wilbekin, a journalist, media executive and founder of Native Son, the media platform presenting the town hall. Watch their full interview above. CLICK HERE for more information about NYC Black Pride, and HERE for more on Native Son.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This Giant Bounce House with Its Own DJ Just Landed in Midtown Manhattan

If you're looking to jump away the last weeks of summer, you may not have to travel too far. Pop in the City, a new pop-up experience, just landed in NYC's Greely Square. Spanning a section of Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets, the 120-foot-long inflatable attraction is inspired by the sights and sounds of New York City. It features a giant slide, a ball pit, a glittering dome full of disco balls meant to emulate the classic club Studio 54, and even a "Winter in the City" section filled with real snow. There are also inflatable sculptures lining the walls of the space that call to NYC hallmarks like pizza, skyscrapers, and more.
MANHATTAN, NY
bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal

New Jersey’s reaction to New York’s congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan was predictable – the proposed tolls are too high and public officials vowed to fight it. An environmental assessment on the plan released Wednesday by the MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Essex County free summer music series continues

The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

