Loves Park man shot to death in backyard

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Dijoune Nelson, 30, was shot while outside of his residence, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the Loves Park Police Department. They found Nelson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting. Any information should be given to Loves Park Police, (815) 654-5015.

Alexxandria Demiia
1d ago

doesn’t matter you’re not surprised this is someone’s family someone friend someone’s boyfriend give your condolences and keep moving and if you don’t want to give condolences simply read and be quiet thanks :)

