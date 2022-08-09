Loves Park man shot to death in backyard

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Dijoune Nelson, 30, was shot while outside of his residence, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the Loves Park Police Department. They found Nelson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting. Any information should be given to Loves Park Police, (815) 654-5015.

