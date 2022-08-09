ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Kentucky man dead following dump truck crash in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man from Louisville, Kentucky has died after being involved in a crash in Cullman County Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the crash happened at 9 a.m. Monday along Cullman County 222, roughly one mile south of the Good Hope community. Conor J. Nelis, 22, was killed when the 2013 Ford Focus in which he was a passenger was hit by a 2015 Mack dump truck. Nelis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison L. Morgan, the driver of the car Nelis was in, was injured and taken to Cullman Regional for treatment. Two other passengers, Justin R. Deutsch and Garrett T. Schaffner, were also injured, with Deutsch being taken to Cullman Regional and Schaffner being airlifted to UAB.

Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

wdrb.com

Louisville man dies in Alabama crash while on the way to vacation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was on his way to a Florida vacation when he was killed in a crash. Conor Nelis, 22, was in Decatur, Alabama, when it happened. Police said he was a passenger in a car that was hit by a dump truck on Monday morning.
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Louisville man dies in Cullman County wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a Louisville, Kentucky, man died in a two-vehicle wreck on Monday in Cullman County. Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Conor James Nelis, 22, died in the wreck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened near I-65 and County Road 222.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
