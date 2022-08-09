CVCAA welcomes new Executive Director Mike Burnett

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Community Action Agency (CVCAA) announced the promotion of Mike Burnett as the new executive director on August 9th following previous Executive Director Dr. Mark Bethune’s resignation.

According to a release from the CVCAA, Dr. Bethune made the decision to move closer to family after serving in the organization for 12 years. Following his departure, a subcommittee was formed to find the new executive director.

Burnet had been with the CVCAA since the Fall of 20202 starting as a Housing Program Associate. He continued to put his higher education and skills to work, allowing him to advance into a leadership role.

Before offering Burnett the position on July 27th, the CVCAA Board interviewed numerous candidates. During this time, the board narrowed it down to two finalists but ultimately decided on Burnett for his existing investment in the organization and innovative ideas that set him apart.

“It was determined that the best candidate was already serving the CVCAA,” said Judge Brandon Corbin, Chairman of the CVCAA Board. “We are excited to announce the promotion of Mike Burnett to the position of executive director, about the skills and experience Mike brings to the position, and his guidance in leading the organization in the future.”

Burnett also shared how his journey with the organization has made him feel.

“When I began my journey at the CVCAA, I didn’t really know the impact an organization could have on those at most risk in a community… or what it would have on me,” Burnet explained. “The team here is doing some great stuff, working with more households this year than the last few years.”

“I’m glad I’ve been a part of that.”

The CVCAA helps support low-income households through the Concho Valley including Coke, Concho, Coleman, Crockett, Irion, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, Reagan, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton, and Tom Green County.

This organization helps provide utility assistance, rental assistance, weatherization, and providing case management for households working to transition out of poverty.

