Polk focuses on security, attendance for new school year
The more than 120 schools in the Polk County School District are seeing higher enrollment numbers than ever. This year students can expect a few changes, including random security checks.
Polk Begins 2022-23 School Year Today Amid Teacher Shortage
More than 110,000 students and 13,000 employees returned to more than 150 Polk County public schools Wednesday morning for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. Taylor Anderson, her daughter Alana Anderson, 7, and Alana’s aunt Breanna Smith stopped in front of a “Happy First Day, Lions!” sign at Philip O’Brien Elementary School for a quick photo.
Polk State FallFest returns for 36th year, first time since 2019
A seasonal staple will return to Polk State College this fall. The College will hold its annual FallFest on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Upwards of 100 locals, businesses, and College clubs will set up booths all throughout the Winter Haven Campus with exciting, seasonal, and innovative homemade arts, crafts, and products.
Polk Schools implements random searches at middle and high schools
At the district’s middle and high schools, students will be randomly searched for weapons and dangerous items.
Pinellas students head back to class for the first day of the new school year
Students in Pinellas County headed back to class for the first day of the new school year on Wednesday. The district has a new superintendent with a new agenda this year.
Sarasota deputies: Be careful with children’s first day of school photos
It may seem like an innocent thing, but safety experts and law enforcement are warning parents to think twice before doing so.
Plant City's Parker Messick continues to make history
Plant City, Fla. -- For Parker Messick, there’s nothing like being a Plant City Raider. “I wish I could put on that uniform and throw one more time,” said Messick. The talented southpaw, who was named Mr. Baseball by the Florida Dairy Farmers his senior year, made a lot of memories in his time at Plant City. But the best moment came in May of 2019 when he helped lead the Raiders to their first state championship in program history.
Lawsuit Says Student Expelled From Pasco County Middle School When Mom Complained About Gender Questionnaire
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl was expelled from a Florida school and transferred to another in January 2022 after her mother spoke out against a gender identity survey taken in school, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents. Rebecca Yuengling’s daughter was
Ex-NFL player to stand trial in Orange County for attacking Florida woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A trial was scheduled for Thursday morning following the arrest of ex-NFL player Zac Stacy at the Orlando International Airport last year, in which he was accused of attacking the mother of his child in her Central Florida home. Stacy was arrested at the airport...
Tampa Beacon Preseason Top 10 Hillsborough County Football Poll
It’s been an interesting offseason throughout Hillsborough County. There have been head coaching firings, head coaching hirings and, obviously, the slew of transfers all over. But the biggest question that sticks out there is, ‘Who’s got the best team in the county?’. Well, that tough question is going to be answered on the field soon. Until then, we give you the Tampa Beacon Preseason Top 10 Poll for your viewing pleasure.
LIVE: Rushe Middle School evacuated on first day of class due to possible threat
Charles S. Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes is being evacuated this morning "out of an abundance of caution" as authorities investigate a possible threat, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
No agreement yet between Hillsborough School District and teachers association
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The start of another school year is just two days away. For the Hillsborough County School District, finances are looking up. However, the teachers union and district are still trying to work out a salary agreement, and it does not look like one will be made in time for the first bell.
Welcoming Warner’s New Director of Academic Skills Center and Disability Services
Warner University is excited to welcome Dr. Morrisia Stewart as Director of the Academic Skills Center and Disability Services. Born and raised in Arcadia, Fla., she comes to Warner University from the Osceola County School District as a Dean of Students. She is also employed at Springfield College where she currently serves as an adjunct professor teaching counseling courses. She has experience teaching at the K-12 grade level, as well as working in several roles in administration. She comes with a strong background in school/mental health counseling and is currently a registered licensed mental health counselor. She is also the business owner of INSPIRE General Cleaning, LLC providing professional home cleaning services to nearby communities. Dr. Stewart’s most recent accomplishment is receiving her certification as a loan signing agent/public notary.
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
Pasco School Evacuated After Social Media Threat
Rushee Middle School emptied on first day of school year by apparent prank
SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
Universal creates a weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk
Guests under 18 are required to have a chaperone after 9 p.m. Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk. “We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel, or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.
When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
