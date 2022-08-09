Warner University is excited to welcome Dr. Morrisia Stewart as Director of the Academic Skills Center and Disability Services. Born and raised in Arcadia, Fla., she comes to Warner University from the Osceola County School District as a Dean of Students. She is also employed at Springfield College where she currently serves as an adjunct professor teaching counseling courses. She has experience teaching at the K-12 grade level, as well as working in several roles in administration. She comes with a strong background in school/mental health counseling and is currently a registered licensed mental health counselor. She is also the business owner of INSPIRE General Cleaning, LLC providing professional home cleaning services to nearby communities. Dr. Stewart’s most recent accomplishment is receiving her certification as a loan signing agent/public notary.

LAKE WALES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO