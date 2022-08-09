ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

LkldNow

Polk Begins 2022-23 School Year Today Amid Teacher Shortage

More than 110,000 students and 13,000 employees returned to more than 150 Polk County public schools Wednesday morning for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. Taylor Anderson, her daughter Alana Anderson, 7, and Alana’s aunt Breanna Smith stopped in front of a “Happy First Day, Lions!” sign at Philip O’Brien Elementary School for a quick photo.
POLK COUNTY, FL
polk.edu

Polk State FallFest returns for 36th year, first time since 2019

A seasonal staple will return to Polk State College this fall. The College will hold its annual FallFest on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Upwards of 100 locals, businesses, and College clubs will set up booths all throughout the Winter Haven Campus with exciting, seasonal, and innovative homemade arts, crafts, and products.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Bay News 9

Plant City's Parker Messick continues to make history

Plant City, Fla. -- For Parker Messick, there’s nothing like being a Plant City Raider. “I wish I could put on that uniform and throw one more time,” said Messick. The talented southpaw, who was named Mr. Baseball by the Florida Dairy Farmers his senior year, made a lot of memories in his time at Plant City. But the best moment came in May of 2019 when he helped lead the Raiders to their first state championship in program history.
PLANT CITY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Tampa Beacon Preseason Top 10 Hillsborough County Football Poll

It’s been an interesting offseason throughout Hillsborough County. There have been head coaching firings, head coaching hirings and, obviously, the slew of transfers all over. But the biggest question that sticks out there is, ‘Who’s got the best team in the county?’. Well, that tough question is going to be answered on the field soon. Until then, we give you the Tampa Beacon Preseason Top 10 Poll for your viewing pleasure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
warner.edu

Welcoming Warner’s New Director of Academic Skills Center and Disability Services

Warner University is excited to welcome Dr. Morrisia Stewart as Director of the Academic Skills Center and Disability Services. Born and raised in Arcadia, Fla., she comes to Warner University from the Osceola County School District as a Dean of Students. She is also employed at Springfield College where she currently serves as an adjunct professor teaching counseling courses. She has experience teaching at the K-12 grade level, as well as working in several roles in administration. She comes with a strong background in school/mental health counseling and is currently a registered licensed mental health counselor. She is also the business owner of INSPIRE General Cleaning, LLC providing professional home cleaning services to nearby communities. Dr. Stewart’s most recent accomplishment is receiving her certification as a loan signing agent/public notary.
LAKE WALES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Universal creates a weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk

Guests under 18 are required to have a chaperone after 9 p.m. Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk. “We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel, or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

