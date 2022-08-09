ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed

The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report

Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
Deadline

Toronto Film Festival Closing-Night Film Is ‘Dalíland’: Where Is Ezra Miller?

Click here to read the full article. The 47th Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday selected the Mary Harron-directed Dalíland as its closing-night movie. The pic stars Ben Kingsley as the older Salvador Dalí and Ezra Miller as the younger Dalí. However, the TIFF press release left Miller’s name off the cast credits. It’s been public knowledge that Miller is in the film. The Flash star this week was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in addition to several other run-ins with the law this year. Deadline learned this morning that Miller has not been cut out of Dalíland. In a 2021 Cannes...
ComicBook

DC Movies Boss Walter Hamada Reportedly Leaving Warner Bros. After Black Adam

Walter Hamada, who left Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema imprint in 2018 to come to DC Films, is likely to leave Warner Bros. Discovery altogether following the release of Black Adam. Hamada, who was reportedly "on the brink" of leaving the studio following last week's news that Batgirl has been shelved to avoid paying taxes, could be sticking around until the release of that movie -- widely expected to be a huge hit, due in no small part to the presence of superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson -- so that he can get whatever bonuses he is due from helping to shepherd it to theaters.
