Read full article on original website
Related
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
How Ezra Miller Allegedly Disrupted Production On Stephen King’s The Stand
Ezra Miller starred as Trashcan Man in the latest miniseries adaptation of The Stand, and new information has come to light about how they allegedly disrupted the production.
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praises ‘Flash’ movie
Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary charge against Miller comes almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise.
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
'The Flash' starring Ezra Miller still on track despite actor’s recent scandals: report
"The Flash," starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, is still moving forward despite the actor's recent scandals and multiple arrests, according to a report. Per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he is "very excited" for the upcoming film, which has a June 2023 release date. "We have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report
Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Was Batgirl A Bad Movie? After Rumors Swirl, Sources Talk The Movie’s One Test Screening
We know more about what went down when Batgirl was tested to audiences prior to Warner Bros pulling the plug on the DC movie.
Toronto Film Festival Closing-Night Film Is ‘Dalíland’: Where Is Ezra Miller?
Click here to read the full article. The 47th Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday selected the Mary Harron-directed Dalíland as its closing-night movie. The pic stars Ben Kingsley as the older Salvador Dalí and Ezra Miller as the younger Dalí. However, the TIFF press release left Miller’s name off the cast credits. It’s been public knowledge that Miller is in the film. The Flash star this week was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in addition to several other run-ins with the law this year. Deadline learned this morning that Miller has not been cut out of Dalíland. In a 2021 Cannes...
ComicBook
DC Movies Boss Walter Hamada Reportedly Leaving Warner Bros. After Black Adam
Walter Hamada, who left Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema imprint in 2018 to come to DC Films, is likely to leave Warner Bros. Discovery altogether following the release of Black Adam. Hamada, who was reportedly "on the brink" of leaving the studio following last week's news that Batgirl has been shelved to avoid paying taxes, could be sticking around until the release of that movie -- widely expected to be a huge hit, due in no small part to the presence of superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson -- so that he can get whatever bonuses he is due from helping to shepherd it to theaters.
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
Comments / 0