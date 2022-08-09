ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Palo Duro Canyon State Park trail system closed

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulMmb_0hAU1qYA00

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced Tuesday that its park’s trail system continues to be closed through Tuesday.

According to a post made on the state park’s Facebook page, the trail system in Palo Duro Canyon State Park will be closed Tuesday because of recent heavy rains.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
AMARILLO, TX
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do in Amarillo—Texas' Route 66 City

In far, far West Texas, only one hour from the state line that crosses over to New Mexico, Amarillo is a city that embraces old and new. Serving as a midway point of the iconic Route 66 highway, Amarillo has long been a destination for those traversing on a road trip or visiting nearby landmarks in West Texas. The history-rich city is chock-full of cultural attractions, as well as outdoor pursuits that showcase the high plains and desert that make up the rugged region. Amarillo has also long been known as a cowboy town and pays homage to its heritage of ranching and horsing at every turn, with museums, performances, and even a legendary steakhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews working on Star Lodge Fire

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 10 The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on the fire, which resulted in two alarms and “significant damage” to the impacted building. Original: AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Concerts In The Canyon This Week

This Sept. 16, 2015 photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Many of the country's most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday in 2016 and has been urging Americans to rediscover the country's scenic wonders or find new parks to visit through marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
CANYON, TX
Myhighplains.com

How the Way You Drive Impacts Fuel Mileage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Robert Morton from Yellow City Car Care drove to Groom and back three times using three different driving habits and calculated his fuel mileage. He drove a 2004 BMW 325ci and the first time he went an average speed of 76.4 mph, went 92 miles,...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Myhighplains Com
agdaily.com

New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Deadline set to register for WT Homecoming Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University officials have set the deadline to register for its “Through the Decades” Homecoming Parade, scheduled for October 1. According to a news release from the university, registration to participate in the parade is currently open. The deadline to register floats, cars, livestock, and bands is September 15. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KFDA

High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews respond to 2-alarm Tuesday fire on North Jefferson Street

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify the department which provided the information regarding Tuesday evening’s fire. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Tuesday night two-alarm fire that caused “significant damage” to a building in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street. According to the department, firefighters responded […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy