Palo Duro Canyon State Park trail system closed

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced Tuesday that its park’s trail system continues to be closed through Tuesday.

According to a post made on the state park’s Facebook page, the trail system in Palo Duro Canyon State Park will be closed Tuesday because of recent heavy rains.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

