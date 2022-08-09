ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA



theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.

vermontcatholic.org

Louisiana boat procession to highlight saints known for love of Eucharist

The annual Fête-Dieu du Têche in the Diocese of Lafayette takes place on the feast of the Assumption, Aug. 15, and this year’s 40-mile Eucharistic procession by boat down the Bayou Têche coincides with the U.S. Catholic Church’s 3-year National Eucharistic Revival now underway. “In...
GATOR 99.5

The Best Stop Supermarket in Scott, LA is Opening in Texas

November 1, 1986 would start one of the area's most popular stops in Acadiana. Lawrence Menard and Rober Cormier didn't know at the time, they were opening up a landmark in their area. I remember when I was younger in the first days of GPS, we ran across it on pure accident. Mom had heard about it from friends, and we finally found it. Walking into the store I instantly saw photos of these famous cajun musicians including Wayne Toups back in his mullet days. Instantly, I knew anything from this place was going to be amazing. It was.

theadvocate.com

HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show

"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
theadvocate.com

65-acre site in Broussard earns certification as development-ready by LED

Another site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program. The 65-acre site between St. Etienne Road and U.S. 90, referred to as Loul’s Landing, will put the total amount to 22 certified sites in Acadiana and seventh in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.

iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.

wdhn.com

What do we actually know about COVID-19 and heart disease?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette cardiovascular surgeon is setting the record straight over fears of heart problems related to COVID-19 vaccines. Does taking the COVID vaccine have an effect on your heart? It’s possible, but there’s a far greater risk to your heart than the COVID vaccine — actually getting COVID itself.

Abbeville Meridional

Rickey Edward Polite, Jr.

NEW IBERIA — A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Rickey Edward Polite, Jr., 72, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Dr. Allen R. Randle, Sr. - Officiant, Pastor Eric Fondal, Sr. – Eulogist. He will await...


