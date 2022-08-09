ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County

Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Help Wanted: Chaffee County Detention Center Seeking Kitchen Supervisor

Chaffee County Detention Center is looking for a Kitchen Supervisor. Chaffee County Detention Center is looking for a Kitchen Supervisor for its professional grade kitchen serving a fluctuating population. Menu planning, working knowledge of safety standards, ordering within budgetary guidelines, vendor communications and inmate trustee supervision are part of this position. Benefits include paid vacation, sick, personal and holiday leaves, health insurance, retirement and disability insurance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CO
Chaffee County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
County
Chaffee County, CO
Chaffee County, CO
Elections
City
Eagle, CO
State
Arkansas State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
State
Oklahoma State
OutThere Colorado

Search for missing man shuts down park in Colorado

Flying J Ranch Park, in Jefferson County, is closed to the public on Tuesday, as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office search for a missing man. According to a report by Denver7, the man's car was found near the park, prompting investigators to conduct a search. "No access from...
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Help Wanted: BV Tool & Equipment Rental

BV Tool & Equipment Rental is hiring for Class A CDL Truck Driver and Mechanic Positions!. Part Time Class A CDL Truck Driver: Days are flexible, home for dinner every night. Must pass pre-employment drug test. Pay is $30+ an hour, depending on experience. Must be able to load and unload equipment and give instructions on use of equipment to customers.
BUENA VISTA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Television Broadcasting#Politics Local#Election Local#Chaffee County Commission#Republican#Democrat#Lima Church#Eagle Country 104#Arkansas State University#Radio Television#Abc#Kait Channel 8
Summit Daily News

Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications

Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Purported gun involved in alleged assault in Aspen early Sunday morning

The Aspen Police Department is still actively investigating exactly what occurred at about 1:44 a.m. on the 300 block of East Hopkins Avenue Sunday morning — at least one person was arrested, taken into custody and facing charges in an alleged assault that led to Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch receiving multiple 911 calls.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy