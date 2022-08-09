Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County
Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Help Wanted: Chaffee County Detention Center Seeking Kitchen Supervisor
Chaffee County Detention Center is looking for a Kitchen Supervisor. Chaffee County Detention Center is looking for a Kitchen Supervisor for its professional grade kitchen serving a fluctuating population. Menu planning, working knowledge of safety standards, ordering within budgetary guidelines, vendor communications and inmate trustee supervision are part of this position. Benefits include paid vacation, sick, personal and holiday leaves, health insurance, retirement and disability insurance.
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Search for missing man shuts down park in Colorado
Flying J Ranch Park, in Jefferson County, is closed to the public on Tuesday, as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office search for a missing man. According to a report by Denver7, the man's car was found near the park, prompting investigators to conduct a search. "No access from...
Daily Record
Colorado Springs investigation: Penrose man had device to turn semi-automatic firearm to machinegun
The Penrose man who was arrested Aug. 1 after a multi-agency, weeks-long investigation and a standoff appeared Wednesday in Fremont County District Court for filing of charges. James Ryan Neeley, 39, was wanted on several charges stemming from El Paso County, and he faces one new felony charge in Fremont...
Sheriff expresses anger as US attorneys fight traffic ticket issued to federal officer
DENVER — For at least an hour, the unmarked SUV moving fast with lights and sirens down busy Highway 285 was a mystery to the Colorado State Patrol and the Park County Sheriff’s Office. People traveling on the highway on July 16, 2021 were reporting the driver was...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Help Wanted: BV Tool & Equipment Rental
BV Tool & Equipment Rental is hiring for Class A CDL Truck Driver and Mechanic Positions!. Part Time Class A CDL Truck Driver: Days are flexible, home for dinner every night. Must pass pre-employment drug test. Pay is $30+ an hour, depending on experience. Must be able to load and unload equipment and give instructions on use of equipment to customers.
Summit Daily News
Update: Breckenridge fixes Park Avenue water main break, reopens roadway
6:15 p.m. Aug. 8: The broken water main on North Park Avenue in Breckenridge is fixed and the roadway is now open. 5 p.m. Aug. 8: A water main break has temporarily closed North Park Avenue in Breckenridge. During repairs, drivers will be redirected to a detour through Main Street.
Summit Daily News
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications
Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Aspen Daily News
Purported gun involved in alleged assault in Aspen early Sunday morning
The Aspen Police Department is still actively investigating exactly what occurred at about 1:44 a.m. on the 300 block of East Hopkins Avenue Sunday morning — at least one person was arrested, taken into custody and facing charges in an alleged assault that led to Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch receiving multiple 911 calls.
