Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
InvestorPlace
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
Food Cost Inflation Drives US Foods Holding's Q2 Performance - Read More For Details
US Foods Holding Corp USFD reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.2% year-on-year to $8.83 billion, beating the consensus of $8.74 billion. The company attributed the net sales growth to the food cost inflation of 15% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Total case volume and independent restaurant...
Spotify Technology Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Spotify Technology. Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
Eli Lilly Whale Trades For August 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly LLY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
AYRO's Q2 Highlights: 88% Revenue Growth, Supplier Issue, Solid Cash, No Debt & More
AYRO Inc AYRO reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 88% year-on-year to $0.98 million, versus $0.52 million last year. The company attributed the 7-fold increase in the cost of goods sold to defective components received from Cenntro Automotive Group, Ltd. AYRO said it is still addressing this matter with Cenntro...
Holley Clocks 7% Top-Line Decline In Q2; Warns On Supply Chain & Inventory Issues
Holley Inc. HLLY reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.1% year-on-year, to $179.42 million, missing the consensus of $187.99 million. The gross profit decreased 7.3% Y/Y to $75.3 million with a gross margin of 41.9%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 38.5% to $36.3 million. The operating margin was...
Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Soaring Today
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading higher Thursday after Synlogic Inc SYBX announced a new drug candidate for the treatment of gout, which is being developed in partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks. The new candidate, SYNB2081, is a synthetic biotic and is the second product to advance to clinical...
2,397 ETH Worth $4M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Wednesday a total of 2,397.18 Ether ETH/USD worth $4,551,349, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,898.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Matterport MTTR stock rose 18.1% to $6.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Backblaze BLZE shares rose 11.17% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Is Ford Headed For A Gap Fill? Here's Why The Stock Could Charge Toward $20
Ford Motor Co F shares are trading higher Thursday after a bullish day in the general markets on Wednesday helped the stock close up over 2%. The legacy-turning-electric vehicle manufacturer has spent the last five trading days consolidating after a massive six-day post earnings ramp saw Ford soar 26% between July 27 and Aug. 3.
