Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Adrien Rabiot ‘believes he’s sure to start in weak Man Utd midfield as he seeks transfer to make France World Cup squad’
ADRIEN RABIOT believes he is sure to start in Manchester United's "weak midfield" as he bids to make France's World Cup squad, according to reports. The 27-year-old appears to be drawing closer to a move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to beef up his under-fire midfield. Fred...
‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
All or Nothing: Arsenal reveals the dramatic moment the club found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in Barcelona without permission
The moment that Arsenal found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had travelled to Barcelona without permission last season has been revealed in another fascinating episode of All or Nothing: Arsenal. The latest instalment of Amazon Prime's hugely popular docuseries covers Arsenal's 2021-22 campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. One of the most dramatic...
Nottingham Forest make offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, it could be bargain of the summer
Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for highly-rated Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar after they opened talks with his agent. Steve Cooper's side are making a real splash in this summer's transfer window. In total, they have added 12 players to their ranks, including former Manchester United...
Chelsea tipped to beat Liverpool to Premier League top four spot as Thomas Tuchel 'told not to sign' Frenkie de Jong
Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel’s side will finish inside the Premier League top four at the expense of Liverpool, and has told the club not to sign Frenkie de Jong. Chelsea opened their 2022/23 Premier League account last weekend with a 1-0 win over Everton to...
Manchester City begin filming Amazon-style documentary covering 2022/23 season
Manchester City's ‘Centurions’ season captured the imagination of fans and pundits across the world. The current Premier League champions made history, setting a record total of 100 points during the 2017/18 English top-flight campaign. City also broke a host of other records on their way to becoming the...
William Gallas claims Liverpool WON'T finish in the top four this season after losing Sadio Mane
Liverpool won't finish in the top four this season, according to former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas. Liverpool finished just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City last season and have secured a top-four finish in each of the last six seasons under Jurgen Klopp. But the...
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
How to watch: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time
Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte come head-to-head in the capital for both sides first London derby of the 2022/23 season. It was all...
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Report: Leeds United Closing In On Manchester United Target Ismaila Sarr
Manchester United were linked with a move to to Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in the past days however a new report has suggested that the player is closing in on a move to rivals, Leeds United.
Liverpool urged to sign major Man United and Chelsea transfer target - could cost £85m
Former Liverpool defender José Enrique has encouraged the Reds to sign Frenkie de Jong before the summer transfer window slams shut. The Barcelona midfielder has found himself regularly mentioned in transfer related stories over the past few months amid interest from Manchester United. Barca are said to be open...
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez ranked first for surprise key attribute in whole of Premier League last weekend.
Liverpool may not have been at their best performance-wise on Saturday against Fulham, but one of their new players showed some serious pace. And that player was new signing Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguay international registered the highest top speed of any player in the English top division last weekend.
Barcelona summer signing reverts back to old profile picture on social media amid registration issue
Andreas Christensen has reverted back to his old profile picture of him in a Chelsea shirt amid Barcelona's registration issues. Christensen moved to the Camp Nou from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer. But he could leave his new club before even making a competitive appearance. That's because Christensen...
Former Arsenal and Chelsea Defender Shares Opinion on Manchester United
William Gallas has shared his opinion to Genting Casino about the current state of Manchester United's hierarchy, transfer dealings, and Sir Alex Ferguson.
Adrien Rabiot is demanding over €10 million-per-year to join Man Utd
Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot is reportedly demanding wages of up to €10 million-per-year - which works out at just less than €200,000-per-week. United have been in contact with Juventus regarding a transfer for the midfielder, who has one year remaining on his contract. It's believed a deal...
