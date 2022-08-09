Gov. Beshear warns of flash flood watch in eastern Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a flash flood watch will be in effect from noon on Tuesday through 8 p.m. n Wednesday across central and eastern Kentucky. He also reported one new death related to the flooding.

“The weather for the next couple of days is a real concern. We still have many of our search and rescue teams onsite in the Eastern Kentucky area waiting to get through this weather event that began at noon today and could carry through 8 p.m. tomorrow night,” said Gov. Beshear. “To the people of Eastern Kentucky, please be careful through the next couple of days.”

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding. A cold front will move toward eastern Kentucky through Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited to survey flood damage in the state.

The governor said the total number of fatalities will rise to 38 after the loss of a Knott County High School student who died after assisting with clean-up efforts in the area. KSP reports there are two missing from Breathitt County after the flooding.

Vanessa Baker, 60-years-old, from the Lost Creek Community. Described as 5’7″, weighing approximately 215 pounds with dark-colored hair. Her last known location was at her residence in the area of Lower River Caney Road.

Nancy Cundiff, 29-years-old, from the Lost Creek Community. Described as 5’1″ weighing approximately 280 pounds with dark-colored hair. Her last known location was at her residence in the area of Lower River Caney Road.

