Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 30-year-old man from Silver Spring. Devante Britton was last seen on the evening of Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 9900 block of Medical Center Drive....
Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Burglary
The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is searching for three people believed to be responsible for a burglary in Silver Spring, per a press release. The crime occurred on July 17, around 3:30 a.m., on the 10100 block of Colesville Road. MCPD has released a surveillance video of the crime...
Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
Police asking for public's help identifying 3 suspects in Watch Pocket store burglary in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of burglary at a Watch Pocket store in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the store, located on Colesville Road, around 4:30 a.m. on July 17 after a report of the incident.
Police looking for person of interest in Falls Church homicide investigation
According to police, officers went into an apartment on the 2900 block of Willston Place and found a woman deceased inside. Police say a witness reported a Hispanic man wearing a white hat, light blue shirt and khaki shorts running from the scene.
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
Detectives Investigate Watch Pocket Commercial Burglary; Surveillance Video Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred in the 10100 block of Colesville Rd. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. On Sunday, July...
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
Arrest Made Stemming From Monday Stabbing in Gaithersburg
UPDATE: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section have arrested and charged 61-years-old, Ricky Stevens of Gaithersburg, MD with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Ricky Stevens was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond. Original release by Gaithersburg...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
UPDATED: Woman set on fire in Falls Church murder
Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment. Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Willston Place about 2:45 p.m. and found the victim and a section of the apartment on fire, said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
Reward Offered As Police ID 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Bowie
The victim in a fatal Bowie shooting has been identified, authorities say. Brandon Moore, 24, was shot around 9:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 in the 6200 block of Gabriel Street, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. A $25,000 reward...
Man injured after being ‘struck with unknown object’ in downtown Silver Spring
A man was injured after being struck with an “unknown object” in downtown Silver Spring Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. Officers were called to the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 9:30 p.m. for the report of an assault, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote Wednesday in an email to Bethesda Beat. Durham said the victim was struck with an “unknown object,” but did not have additional details.
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Remains Found In Maryland ID'd As Man Missing For Years, Leading To More Questions: Reports
The body of a man found by hunters in a Prince George's County forest has been identified, more than two years after he went missing, and his family wants answers, according to WUSA9. Casino Gaskins was only 23 when he disappeared while out looking for a job in July 16,...
Suspect At Large After Fatal Stabbing In Prince George's County: Police
A man is dead after an early morning incident in Prince George's County, authorities say. Officers responded to a reported stabbing around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road, according to Prince George's County police. A man was found on the scene suffering from stab...
Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest
On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
3-month-old infant dies in DC after being left in hot car
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police confirm an infant is dead after being left in a car on Tuesday evening. Police identified the victim as 3.5-month-old Aaron Boyd Jr. A law enforcement official tells FOX 5 it’s believed the child was left in the car for a couple of hours. This...
