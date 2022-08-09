ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 30-year-old man from Silver Spring. Devante Britton was last seen on the evening of Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 9900 block of Medical Center Drive....
SILVER SPRING, MD
Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Burglary

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is searching for three people believed to be responsible for a burglary in Silver Spring, per a press release. The crime occurred on July 17, around 3:30 a.m., on the 10100 block of Colesville Road. MCPD has released a surveillance video of the crime...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Arrest Made Stemming From Monday Stabbing in Gaithersburg

UPDATE: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section have arrested and charged 61-years-old, Ricky Stevens of Gaithersburg, MD with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Ricky Stevens was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond. Original release by Gaithersburg...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
UPDATED: Woman set on fire in Falls Church murder

Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment. Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Willston Place about 2:45 p.m. and found the victim and a section of the apartment on fire, said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Man injured after being ‘struck with unknown object’ in downtown Silver Spring

A man was injured after being struck with an “unknown object” in downtown Silver Spring Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. Officers were called to the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 9:30 p.m. for the report of an assault, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote Wednesday in an email to Bethesda Beat. Durham said the victim was struck with an “unknown object,” but did not have additional details.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest

On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
3-month-old infant dies in DC after being left in hot car

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police confirm an infant is dead after being left in a car on Tuesday evening. Police identified the victim as 3.5-month-old Aaron Boyd Jr. A law enforcement official tells FOX 5 it’s believed the child was left in the car for a couple of hours. This...
WASHINGTON, DC

