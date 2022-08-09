ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

2 juveniles arrive at the hospital after shooting in New Orleans East Monday night: NOPD

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting late Monday night in New Orleans East. According to police, two juvenile males were shot near the intersection of Curran and Buffalo Roads.

Initial reports show that two victims were shot. Specific details surrounding the shooting have not been released by the NOPD.

Investigators say that the incident was reported to the police around 10:15 p.m. The boys arrived at a local hospital on their own to be treated.

The current conditions of the victims are unknown. There is no additional information on what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NOPD 7th District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

Community Policy