fox2detroit.com
1 dead at Lake Orion plant • Child dragged in Redford hit-and-run • Public transit millage in Oakland County
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A General Motors manufacturing plant in Lake Orion was shutdown and employees ordered to go home Thursday morning after a fight between employees inside led to a fatality. Employees arriving at the assembly plant for the 6 a.m. shift were being turned away without explanation. The...
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southbound I-75 to close this weekend in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising drivers of a significant weekend closure in Downtown Detroit. Repair work on the John R Street bridge requires closing southbound I-75 from I-375 to M-10 from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. There will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Both drivers flee crash scene after teen steals truck in Westland, gets hit at red light, MSP says
DETROIT – An 18-year-old who was fleeing a Westland home after stealing a pickup truck was struck by a second truck in Detroit while going through a red light during his escape, and both drivers involved in that crash fled the scene, police said. Michigan State Police troopers learned...
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Putting a stop to street racing: How a racetrack could help curb illegal activity
DETROIT – Cracking down on drag racing and drifting is about more than arrests and impounding vehicles. Technology is playing a larger role, and meaningful change starts with drivers. “Now that I’m older, I can’t believe I used to do those kinds of things,” Bobby Flowers said. “You know,...
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power after DTE Energy substation fire
DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
DNR officer stops car on Belle Isle after woman was twerking on dashboard
DETROIT -- A woman who was dancing on the dashboard of a car she was riding in drew the attention of a conservation officer recently and ended up getting herself and the driver of the car ticketed. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with distinctive white tag on pants arrested for carjacking at Detroit gas station, feds say
DETROIT – A man with a distinctive white tag on the back of his pants was arrested after carjacking a man at a Detroit gas station and driving another person to a different carjacking scene in that stolen car, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Aug. 1 that...
Michigan Daily
DTE is lying to you
Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
These Ann Arbor streets will see sidewalk, bike lane and traffic closures for city project
ANN ARBOR, MI - A series of closures to bike lanes, sidewalks, and street lanes are coming to downtown Ann Arbor and areas near the University of Michigan’s central campus in August for a city technology infrastructure project. The city’s Information Technology Department, through a contractor, is installing underground...
