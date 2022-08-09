ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Universe will allow married women and mothers to compete for the first time in its history. A former winner said it's 'about time.'

By Anneta Konstantinides
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25a1lk_0hATvYkq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEof9_0hATvYkq00
The 2020 Miss Universe winner, Andrea Meza.

BENJAMIN ASKINAS/Miss Universe

  • Miss Universe will allow married women and mothers to compete for the first time in its history.
  • The new rule will take effect for the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in 2023.
  • Andrea Meza, who won Miss Universe 2020, told Insider it was "about time" the rule changed.

For the first time in its history, Miss Universe will allow married women and mothers to compete in the international pageant.

The new rules will take effect for the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in 2023, according to an internal memo obtained by The National . Preliminary pageants have already begun for this year's Miss Universe, which will be held in December.

A source close to the Miss Universe organization confirmed the rule change with Insider and said the memo went out to national directors on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYBLu_0hATvYkq00
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021.

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

"We all believe that women should have agency over their lives and that a human's personal decisions should not be a barrier to their success," the memo read, according to The National.

Before the rule change, only women between the ages of 18 and 28 who had never been married and had no children were allowed to compete for Miss Universe. The age bracket will remain the same, the source confirmed to Insider.

Andrea Meza, who was crowned Miss Universe 2020 , said the new rule was a long time coming.

"I honestly love that this is happening," she told Insider in an exclusive interview. "Just like society changes and women are now occupying leadership positions where in the past only men could, it was about time pageants changed and opened up to women with families."

"There are a lot of women that got married young or had kids in their early 20s and they always wanted to participate in Miss Universe but couldn't because of the rules," she added. "Now those women can start or boost their careers in entertainment because of these changes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hox7D_0hATvYkq00
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020.

TRACY NGYUEN/Miss Universe

And Meza, who represented Mexico in the pageant, had a message for those who had an issue with the new rule.

"A few people are against these changes because they always wanted to see a single beautiful woman who is available for a relationship," she said. "They always wanted to see a woman that from the outside looks so perfect that she's almost unreachable. The former is sexist and the latter is unrealistic."

Meza noted that life as Miss Universe is a serious job that can be demanding and exhausting, but that doesn't mean mothers and wives should be disqualified.

"Just like in any other industry, women are capable of having demanding leadership positions without or with a family, it is no different in this case," she said.

Meza is no stranger to the former rule. Just hours after she won the crown, pageant fans tried to claim she was married .

They had unearthed an old Instagram picture that showed Meza wearing a wedding gown with a flowing veil. She was on top of a cliff with a man in a tuxedo alongside a caption that read, "3-09-19."

A spokesperson for Miss Universe told Insider at the time that the organization had been flooded with messages about the photo. But Meza said the picture was just from a photo shoot she had done while working as the official tourism brand ambassador for Chihuahua, where she lived in Mexico.

"It's funny because the guy that is with me, he's the youngest brother of one of my best friends," Meza told Insider. "He's 21. He's just a kid. And it's funny because everyone is taking it very seriously."

"Back then, I was not in any pageant. I just posted the picture making fun of the situation," she added. "We thought it was funny to prank our friends by only writing the date on the caption."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jWit_0hATvYkq00
Miss Universe 2021 finalists Lalela Mswane, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Nadia Ferreira.

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Meza believes the new inclusive rule will be impactful both for the pageant contestants and the women watching at home.

"I think it's inspiring seeing someone that is just like you participating and winning and seeing their lives change," she said. "It's incredible."

Read the original article on Insider

survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Meza
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Upworthy

These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes

Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
