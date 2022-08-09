Read full article on original website
Get Ready to Watch the 17th Annual Art on the Green Competition!
The Green River Arts Council and the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department are excited to host the 17th annual Art on the Green 24-hour live art competition. Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 1 – August 5, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 1 – August 5, 2022. Devaughn Lloyd Burton, 25, to Ashley Marie Willoughby, 24, both of Rock Springs. Blain Pual Besso, 36, to Samantha Cheyenne Hyatt, 32, both of Rock Springs. August Joseph Seneshale,...
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez (February 24, 1932 – August 7, 2022)￼
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez, 90, of Green River, WY, passed away at her home peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2022. Following cremation; no services will be conducted at her request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
Harold Lee Rollins Sr. (September 19, 1939 – July 23, 2022)
Harold Lee Rollins Sr., 82, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mr. Rollins was a resident of Green River for the past eight years and former resident of Rock Springs and Arizona. He died following a sudden illness. Mr....
Jodie Hart Lowell (January 13, 1969 – August 4, 2022)
Jodie Hart Lowell, 53, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022 in Payson, UT, from a long term illness. She was born on January 13, 1969 to Klee Gardiner Smith and Lonnie Hart. Jodie graduated from Green River High School in 1987. She worked as a biller in Las Vegas,...
Danielle Marie Kaumo (July 10, 1984 – August 5, 2022)
Danielle Marie Kaumo, 38, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, WY. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past seven years and former resident of Pinedale, WY. Danielle was born July 10, 1984 in Rawlins, WY, the daughter of Clarence R. Casados...
Engagement Announcement: Pauli and McDaniel
Austin Pauli, 24, of Rock Springs, WY and Kaitlin McDaniel, 22, of Rawlins, WY are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Congratulations to the couple and their new beginning!. We love sharing your wedding and engagement announcements! Click here to submit yours!
Rock Springs Firefighters Local 149 Endorse John Grossnickle for Sherriff
The Brothers and Sisters of the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 proudly gives you our official endorsement for Sweetwater County Sheriff. Your support and efforts to protect and serve this community are unmatched and greatly appreciated. The experience, knowledge and success you bring continues to show throughout each year. We look forward to working with you and wish you the best in your campaign for County Sheriff.
Sweetwater County Residents Can Now File for General Election Positions
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents who are interested in serving on a local school, college, or special district board can now file for office. According to Sweetwater County County Clerk Cindy Lane, the candidate filing period for the General Election opened today, August 10 and will run through August 29. There are numerous spots open on boards throughout Sweetwater County.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
Alcon Sentenced to One Year in Sweetwater County Detention Center
ROCK SPRINGS — A 41-year-old Rock Springs woman was sentenced to one year in the Sweetwater County Detention Center and three years of supervised probation for her role in an incident that occurred in Skyline Village on January 31. Amanda Alcon was the third of three suspects sentenced in...
Driver dies after semi ‘became engulfed in flame’ in three-vehicle crash on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a semi truck died and one person was injured after a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred near milepost 123 along...
