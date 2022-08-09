ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

'Medical gaslighting' is common, especially among women

As a teenager, April Summerford suffered from extremely painful periods that made her suspect something was wrong with her body. Summerford didn't know it, but she had endometriosis -- a condition in which tissue similar to that which lines a woman's uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pelvic pain and irregular menstrual cycles.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
psychologytoday.com

Should You Medicate Your Kids?

Deciding to medicate a child is a big decision that warrants careful consideration. Collaboration with a trusted professional who listens to you and your child can facilitate the process. Science-based behavioral tools can often be as effective as medication. Advocating for increased insurance coverage of non-pharmaceutical treatments will improve equitable...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Health
State
California State
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
City
Newhall, CA
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Back Pain#Chronic Pain#Pain Relievers#Functional Medicine
MedicalXpress

Ivermectin, blood washing, ozone: How long COVID survivors are being sold the next round of miracle cures

People with long COVID are going online to look for support. But these valuable discussion forums, chat groups and other online peer-support networks can also spread harmful misinformation. Online groups allow unproven therapies to be promoted, sometimes by members who believe they are sharing helpful information. Sometimes entrepreneurs are promoting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kpcc.org

EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More

EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
CALIFORNIA STATE
healio.com

Hypnotherapy, medical treatment reduces nausea in children with functional dyspepsia

Both hypnotherapy and medical treatment, in combination with psychological support, reduced symptoms of chronic nausea among pediatric patients with functional nausea and functional dyspepsia, according to research. “Treatment of [functional nausea] is challenging and generally based on empiric strategies because of the lack of published treatment trials on chronic nausea....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Medical News Today

Best medication for congestion

Doctors will prescribe medication for congestion according to who is using it, their age, general health, and other symptoms. Possible options include decongestants, antihistamines, and nasal sprays. The technical term for a blocked or stuffy nose is nasal congestion. Viruses, such as the common cold, or allergies, cause nasal congestion.
HEALTH
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations inch up

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals ticked back up since last week, but testing-positivity rates declined, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Thursday through Monday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 271 to 282, and the number...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for allergies to dogs?

People with an allergy to dogs may take medications to help manage their allergic reactions. A person can choose from several available options depending on the symptoms and their severity. An allergic reaction occurs when a person’s immune system reacts hypersensitively to specific proteins called allergens. In response to these...
ANIMALS
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy