Jacksonville, AL

Ladies' Day Out at Jacksonville Public Library

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun Journal

August 9, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 20th at 10:00am the Jacksonville Public Library will hold there annual Ladies Day Out. Join them for Ladies' Day Out, August 20th at 10:00 am. Sign up at the front desk. Non-refundable $10 registration fee is due when signing up. Call 256-435-6332 with any questions.  Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Comments / 0

 

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

