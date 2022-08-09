Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
16-year-old killed in Springfield shooting identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night has been identified. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. His injury was considered non-life-threatening.
WAND TV
Man shot in the knee while driving in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
newschannel20.com
Man shot at while driving near intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot at Thursday night. Decatur Police say it happened a little after 11 p.m. when the man was driving near the intersection of West Wood Street and South Haworth Avenue. We're told the suspect(s) started firing at the vehicle.
wmay.com
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
WAND TV
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
foxillinois.com
16-year-old dies after being shot in the head
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the boy was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the deceased died from a gunshot wound to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
Missing Macon Co. teenager found
(UPDATE) Officers said Floyd returned home Thursday morning. She is safe. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office still needs help finding a missing teenager. Officers with the sheriff’s office said 13-year-old Kalen Floyd left her home in rural Harristown Wednesday night. Investigators checked with various contacts and no one has heard […]
foxillinois.com
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Police: Homeless man found living in U of I building arrested again
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man arrested earlier this week for trespassing at Illini Hall was arrested again the next day. Gregory Cowart, 58, was arrested Wednesday at Illini Hall for trespassing on state-supported property. University of Illinois Police say he was arrested at 8:51 a.m. after a witness...
WAND TV
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
WAND TV
Girl reported missing in Macon County found safe
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A girl who was reported missing in Macon County has been found safe. The Macon County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page that Kalen was found. Macon County Sheriff's Deputies need help finding a girl last seen in the Harristown area. According to the...
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
Vandalism at St. Patrick’s school
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) The Decatur Police are investigating vandalism in the downtown area of Decatur. On August 12 at 5:35 a.m. the DPD said they received reports of vandalism. During the investigation, DPD took a 38-year-old man in custody after locating him at Central Park. Officers said they arrested the man for damaging property at […]
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Man found guilty of armed violence, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was found guilty on Thursday to a pair of charges related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was found guilty of armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony) following a jury trial. Shelby County State’s Attorney […]
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
Comments / 0