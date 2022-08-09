Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Legends, music fans flock to Detroit debut of Temptations musical
For hours Wednesday night, downtown Detroit resonated with the unmistakable sound of Motown. Hundreds flocked to the Detroit Opera House for "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.” The award-winning musical, which traces the journey of legendary namesake R&B group from the Motor City to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, debuted this week as part of Broadway In Detroit’s 60th anniversary season.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Detroit News
'A family affair': Motown alumni gather to celebrate museum's expansion
Detroit — Motown's family of artists gathered for a homecoming of sorts Monday outside the Motown Museum, celebrating the completion of the first two phases of an ambitious expansion plan and saying it lays the groundwork for the next generation of young stars. Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams of the...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 12 and beyond
• Comedy and Cocktails with Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Lorenzo Cultural Center, 44575 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp., benefit for the Macomb Community College’s Macomb Center for the Performing Arts and Lorenzo Cultural Center, macombcenter.com, $150+. • Motor City Comic Con to feature...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Global Art Project for Peace debuts at Detroit gallery
A new exhibition celebrating the 15th Biennial Exchange of the Global Art Project for Peace — founded in 1994 to create a global community of peace through art — will debut Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Swords into Plowshares Peace Center & Gallery, 33 East Adams Ave., Detroit.
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
MetroTimes
Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won
When Theo Pride, a community organizer with Detroit People’s Platform, got word that a proposed $60 million tax abatement for billionaire Dan Gilbert’s real estate firm Bedrock was being pulled from City Council’s consideration on June 28, he had two interlocking thoughts. The first was satisfaction at...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak hosts first Pride Fest in 20 years
The first Pride Festival held in Royal Oak in 20 years is set for this weekend, Aug. 12-13, on Washington Ave. between 5th and 7th streets, and on 6th Street between Center St. and Lafayette Ave. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, local businesses, allies and organizations are all invited to...
The Oakland Press
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit names new officers
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit announced new officers for the area’s leadership team. Majors Robert and Lisa Mueller have been appointed to new positions at Divisional Headquarters in Southfield, according to a press release. Major Robert will serve as the Metro Detroit Area Commander overseeing fundraising, community development...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
MetroTimes
Fight over Detroit’s recreational marijuana ordinance gets messier
The Detroit Election Commission delivered bad news to advocates of a more robust marijuana industry in the Motor City. The three-member commission on Monday rejected a ballot initiative that would have given voters an opportunity to overturn the city's much-criticized recreational marijuana ordinance. But supporters aren't giving up on their...
howafrica.com
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
The Oakland Press
Pop-up art exhibition, plein air event set for Saturday
A free pop-up art exhibition and plein air event is planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Auburn Oaks Garden Center, 3820 W Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills. The event, “In the Open,” will feature the work of four landscape artists who will be on-site painting/drawing, in plein air, and selling their prints and original artwork. Among the feature artists will be Della Simmons, a multidisciplinary artist living in metro Detroit who “uses bold color and brushstrokes to create artwork that has a sense of wonder.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Detroit News
House owned by holdout owners near Little Caesars Arena burns down
A rundown house in the shadow of Little Caesars Arena was leveled by fire early Monday — property owned by one of the last holdouts in the area surrounding the venue who have not sold to the Ilitch organization. The Detroit Fire Department received a call around 4 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southbound I-75 to close this weekend in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising drivers of a significant weekend closure in Downtown Detroit. Repair work on the John R Street bridge requires closing southbound I-75 from I-375 to M-10 from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. There will...
Comments / 0