Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Legends, music fans flock to Detroit debut of Temptations musical

For hours Wednesday night, downtown Detroit resonated with the unmistakable sound of Motown. Hundreds flocked to the Detroit Opera House for "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.” The award-winning musical, which traces the journey of legendary namesake R&B group from the Motor City to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, debuted this week as part of Broadway In Detroit’s 60th anniversary season.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

'A family affair': Motown alumni gather to celebrate museum's expansion

Detroit — Motown's family of artists gathered for a homecoming of sorts Monday outside the Motown Museum, celebrating the completion of the first two phases of an ambitious expansion plan and saying it lays the groundwork for the next generation of young stars. Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams of the...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 12 and beyond

• Comedy and Cocktails with Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Lorenzo Cultural Center, 44575 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp., benefit for the Macomb Community College’s Macomb Center for the Performing Arts and Lorenzo Cultural Center, macombcenter.com, $150+. • Motor City Comic Con to feature...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Global Art Project for Peace debuts at Detroit gallery

A new exhibition celebrating the 15th Biennial Exchange of the Global Art Project for Peace — founded in 1994 to create a global community of peace through art — will debut Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Swords into Plowshares Peace Center & Gallery, 33 East Adams Ave., Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak hosts first Pride Fest in 20 years

The first Pride Festival held in Royal Oak in 20 years is set for this weekend, Aug. 12-13, on Washington Ave. between 5th and 7th streets, and on 6th Street between Center St. and Lafayette Ave. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, local businesses, allies and organizations are all invited to...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit names new officers

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit announced new officers for the area’s leadership team. Majors Robert and Lisa Mueller have been appointed to new positions at Divisional Headquarters in Southfield, according to a press release. Major Robert will serve as the Metro Detroit Area Commander overseeing fundraising, community development...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Fight over Detroit’s recreational marijuana ordinance gets messier

The Detroit Election Commission delivered bad news to advocates of a more robust marijuana industry in the Motor City. The three-member commission on Monday rejected a ballot initiative that would have given voters an opportunity to overturn the city's much-criticized recreational marijuana ordinance. But supporters aren't giving up on their...
DETROIT, MI
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pop-up art exhibition, plein air event set for Saturday

A free pop-up art exhibition and plein air event is planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Auburn Oaks Garden Center, 3820 W Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills. The event, “In the Open,” will feature the work of four landscape artists who will be on-site painting/drawing, in plein air, and selling their prints and original artwork. Among the feature artists will be Della Simmons, a multidisciplinary artist living in metro Detroit who “uses bold color and brushstrokes to create artwork that has a sense of wonder.”
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southbound I-75 to close this weekend in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising drivers of a significant weekend closure in Downtown Detroit. Repair work on the John R Street bridge requires closing southbound I-75 from I-375 to M-10 from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. There will...
DETROIT, MI

