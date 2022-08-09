After a public vote that raised more than $10,000 for rhino conservation efforts, the baby rhino born in July at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has a name: Dalia. Dalia, who turns one month old today, got her name through an online fundraiser during which guests cast their vote with a donation to the Zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve for the name they liked best. The results were announced in a Facebook video posted by the Zoo on Tuesday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO