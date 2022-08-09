Read full article on original website
City Dogs Cleveland kennel currently over capacity; lowers adoption fees
City Dogs Cleveland is lowering adoption fees after kennels have once again exceeded capacity. 3News' Laura Caso has more.
Cleveland Animal Protective League reduces adoption fees for this weekend during 3News' Clear the Shelters campaign
The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) is working with 3News' Clear the Shelters campaign to reduce adoption fees this weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 14, the Cleveland APL will offer reduced fees on animals up for adoption. The following are the reduced adoption fees:. Adult Dogs. $50...
Greater Cleveland Partnership to host hybrid Inclusion Conference promoting workplace diversity in Northeast Ohio
The 14th annual Inclusion Conference hosted by the Greater Cleveland Partnership is set to take place next week. The Bold Abundant Change event will be in a hybrid format this year. The two-day event will take place virtually on Tuesday, Aug.16 and in person on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The event...
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
Ohio Supreme Court allows construction of offshore wind farm in Lake Erie to proceed
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Supreme Court today ruled in favor of a proposed offshore wind farm in Lake Erie spearheaded by the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, ending a long delay and opening the way for construction on a project that has been a matter of public dispute for more than a decade.
Meet Dalia: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's baby rhino gets a name
After a public vote that raised more than $10,000 for rhino conservation efforts, the baby rhino born in July at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has a name: Dalia. Dalia, who turns one month old today, got her name through an online fundraiser during which guests cast their vote with a donation to the Zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve for the name they liked best. The results were announced in a Facebook video posted by the Zoo on Tuesday.
New 'pocket park' set to open in Cleveland's Warehouse District
CLEVELAND — A new "pocket park" commemorating Cleveland's first lighthouse is set to open in the city's Warehouse District, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced Tuesday. Lighthouse Park, located on the corner of Main Avenue and West 9th Street, will have a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.,...
Cleveland City Council passes 'Pay to Stay' legislation to protect renters from evictions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed legislation it says will help protect renters facing evictions. The "Pay to Stay" ordinance codifies existing Ohio law and allows residents to remain in their homes if they pay all past due rent with late fees and court costs to landlords before an eviction judgement comes down. If landlords refuse to accept such payments, then renters can use that as a defense against an eviction notice.
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
'We’re certainly not out of the woods:' New inflation numbers out as Northeast Ohio communities continue to grapple with high prices
CLEVELAND — New numbers out Wednesday morning show inflation hit 8.5% in July, falling from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. While many hope the month to month slowdown is a sign of improving economic conditions, consumers may not be out of the woods just yet. The Greater...
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
The first chapter in Mustard's comeback story written with victory at Lake County Captains game
EASTLAKE, Ohio — If there's one thing sports fans love, it's a comeback story. Imagine being at the height of your profession. The fame, the glory, the spotlight. You're invincible. You have it all. Could you bear to lose it? How would you deal with having to start anew...
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation
CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
Cleveland Museum of Art to host 2022 Chalk Festival
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story on the Cleveland Museum of Art. The 2022 Chalk Festival returns to the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) in September, this time over the course of two days!. The Chalk Festival, which started in 1990, returns to...
Playhouse Square tabs longtime industry vet as new president and CEO
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's iconic Playhouse Square announced today that Craig Hassall, a theatre industry veteran with experience across Europe and Australia, will join the organization as president and CEO beginning in 2023. Hassall, 57, replaces Playhouse Square's outgoing CEO Gina Vernaci, who announced her retirement last year. His most...
Shaker Square sold to local non-profits; improvements planned while group mulls future
Shaker Square, the historic retail center on Cleveland's east side that has been in foreclosure limbo for over a year, is now officially under new ownership. Community development non-profit Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, with its real estate subsidiary New Village Corporation and collaboration with Burten Bell Carr Development, has completed an $11 million purchase of the property, opening the way for maintenance improvements and keeping the historic landmark in local control.
Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The man charged in the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman made his first court appearance on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held for 20-year-old Demarco Jones, a Willowick native who was just 17 at the time of Tim Meola's killing. A Lake County Juvenile Court judge found probable cause against Jones regarding all murder charges and issued a $2 million bond, with the homicide charges now going before a grand jury as prosecutors attempt to try Jones as an adult.
GO-HIO: The sights and sounds of summer at Kirtland's Holden Arboretum
KIRTLAND, Ohio — In Kirtland, Ohio, the sights and sounds of summer at Holden Arboretum paint a picture-perfect canvas of Northeast Ohio's beauty in every season, especially summer. As a living museum, it's one of the nation's largest arboretum and botanical gardens, and it's right in the Northeast Ohio...
