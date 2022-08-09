ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

WKYC

Meet Dalia: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's baby rhino gets a name

After a public vote that raised more than $10,000 for rhino conservation efforts, the baby rhino born in July at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has a name: Dalia. Dalia, who turns one month old today, got her name through an online fundraiser during which guests cast their vote with a donation to the Zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve for the name they liked best. The results were announced in a Facebook video posted by the Zoo on Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New 'pocket park' set to open in Cleveland's Warehouse District

CLEVELAND — A new "pocket park" commemorating Cleveland's first lighthouse is set to open in the city's Warehouse District, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced Tuesday. Lighthouse Park, located on the corner of Main Avenue and West 9th Street, will have a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland City Council passes 'Pay to Stay' legislation to protect renters from evictions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed legislation it says will help protect renters facing evictions. The "Pay to Stay" ordinance codifies existing Ohio law and allows residents to remain in their homes if they pay all past due rent with late fees and court costs to landlords before an eviction judgement comes down. If landlords refuse to accept such payments, then renters can use that as a defense against an eviction notice.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends

CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Museum of Art to host 2022 Chalk Festival

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story on the Cleveland Museum of Art. The 2022 Chalk Festival returns to the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) in September, this time over the course of two days!. The Chalk Festival, which started in 1990, returns to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Playhouse Square tabs longtime industry vet as new president and CEO

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's iconic Playhouse Square announced today that Craig Hassall, a theatre industry veteran with experience across Europe and Australia, will join the organization as president and CEO beginning in 2023. Hassall, 57, replaces Playhouse Square's outgoing CEO Gina Vernaci, who announced her retirement last year. His most...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Shaker Square sold to local non-profits; improvements planned while group mulls future

Shaker Square, the historic retail center on Cleveland's east side that has been in foreclosure limbo for over a year, is now officially under new ownership. Community development non-profit Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, with its real estate subsidiary New Village Corporation and collaboration with Burten Bell Carr Development, has completed an $11 million purchase of the property, opening the way for maintenance improvements and keeping the historic landmark in local control.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The man charged in the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman made his first court appearance on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held for 20-year-old Demarco Jones, a Willowick native who was just 17 at the time of Tim Meola's killing. A Lake County Juvenile Court judge found probable cause against Jones regarding all murder charges and issued a $2 million bond, with the homicide charges now going before a grand jury as prosecutors attempt to try Jones as an adult.
PAINESVILLE, OH
WKYC

WKYC

