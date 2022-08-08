Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ new Gadsden flag Florida license plate ‘symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:’ NPR
NPR reported on Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has “reopened the debate” over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous “Don’t Tread on Me” flag existing since the founding of the nation, it’s now associated with “far-right extremist ideology.”
Florida bans Medicaid use on gender-affirming treatments
Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has reportedly finalized rules that prevent health care providers from billing the state’s Medicaid program for gender-affirming medical treatments. Politico reported on Thursday that the agency added new language to Medicaid program rules stating that it would not cover services for...
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday...
San Diego area becomes ‘epicenter’ of fentanyl smuggling amid spike in deaths, drug seizures
The San Diego area of California has become the “epicenter” of fentanyl smuggling, as the federal district sees a spike in seizures of the deadly drug as well as a massive surge in overdose deaths. Officials said in a release Thursday that more deadly fentanyl is seized at...
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
